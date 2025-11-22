Zcash (ZEC) Price Analysis for November 22

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has started with an ongoing market decline, according to CoinMarketCap.

Zcash (ZEC) has lost a lot of value today, falling by almost 19%.

On the hourly chart, the rate of ZEC has made a false breakout of the local support of $479.09. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a test of the resistance by tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, the price of ZEC has bounced off the support of $483. However, if local growth does not happen, there is a high chance of a further drop to the $450 area.

From the midterm point of view, bears are trying to seize the initiative. If the weekly bar closes below the previous candle low, traders may see an ongoing downward move to the $400 zone.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

ZEC is trading at $518.34 at press time.