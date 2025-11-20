Zcash (ZEC) Price Analysis for November 20

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market remains bearish as most of the coins are in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ZEC/USD

The rate of ZEC has rocketed by almost 10% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ZEC has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $706.

However, if the daily bar closes near that mark, the upward move may continue to the $720-$730 range.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is rather more bullish than bearish. If a breakout of the $750 level occurs, the accumulated energy might be enough for a price blast to the $800 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle's closure in terms of the nearest resistance. If bulls can hold the initiative, there is a chance to see a test of a new all-time high by the end of the month.

ZEC is trading at $703.53 at press time.