Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Zcash (ZEC) Price Analysis for November 20

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 20/11/2025 - 15:25
    Can the rate of Zcash (ZEC) set a new all-time high in the current week?.
    Advertisement
    Zcash (ZEC) Price Analysis for November 20
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market remains bearish as most of the coins are in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ZEC/USD

    The rate of ZEC has rocketed by almost 10% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ZEC has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $706. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 11/19/2025 - 15:49
    XRP Price Analysis for November 19
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    However, if the daily bar closes near that mark, the upward move may continue to the $720-$730 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the situation is rather more bullish than bearish. If a breakout of the $750 level occurs, the accumulated energy might be enough for a price blast to the $800 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle's closure in terms of the nearest resistance. If bulls can hold the initiative, there is a chance to see a test of a new all-time high by the end of the month.

    ZEC is trading at $703.53 at press time.

    #ZCash Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 19:42
    Strong XRP ETF Debut Fails to Save XRP Price
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 19:38
    XRP Drops 32% in Volume: Is It Concerning?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) 2025 Concludes in Lisbon: A Look at the Future of Influence, Authenticity, and Next-Level Monetisation
    Phemex launches $6 million, multi-venue festival to celebrate its 6th anniversary
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 19:42
    Strong XRP ETF Debut Fails to Save XRP Price
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 19:38
    XRP Drops 32% in Volume: Is It Concerning?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 18:52
    Coinbase Launches Ethereum-Backed Loans
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD