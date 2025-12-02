Zcash (ZEC) Price Analysis for December 2

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is back to the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ZEC/USD

Zcash (ZEC) has failed to keep up with the rise of other coins, falling by 5.83% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ZEC is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $314 and the resistance of $354. However, most of the daily ATR has passed, which means traders are unlikely to see any sharp moves by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the picture is less bullish, as the rate of ZEC has not bounced off far from the support of $298.

However, the volume has increased, which means there is a chance to witness increased volatility by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle's closure in terms of the $298 level. If it happens around it or below, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further decline to the $200-$250 zone.

ZEC is trading at $344.90 at press time.