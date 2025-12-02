Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Zcash (ZEC) Price Analysis for December 2

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 2/12/2025 - 15:57
    Can a bounce back by Zcash (ZEC) lead to a test of the $350 zone?.
    The market is back to the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap 

    ZEC/USD

    Zcash (ZEC) has failed to keep up with the rise of other coins, falling by 5.83% over the past day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ZEC is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $314 and the resistance of $354. However, most of the daily ATR has passed, which means traders are unlikely to see any sharp moves by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the picture is less bullish, as the rate of ZEC has not bounced off far from the support of $298. 

    However, the volume has increased, which means there is a chance to witness increased volatility by the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle's closure in terms of the $298 level. If it happens around it or below, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further decline to the $200-$250 zone.

    ZEC is trading at $344.90 at press time.

    #ZCash Price Prediction
