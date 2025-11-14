Zcash Price Retains 4% Rally Amid Crypto Bloodbath

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Zcash (ZEC), a privacy-focused cryptocurrency, registered gains of more than 4% over the past 24 hours. This rally comes despite a broader market bloodbath, which saw top coins like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) dropping to new lows.

Zcash stands as outlier amid market downtrend

The broader crypto market is experiencing a severe downturn today, Nov. 14, 2025. The total crypto market cap erased roughly $300 billion, dropping to $3.22 trillion.

For the first time in months, Bitcoin has plunged below $100,000, hitting lows between $97,000 and $98,400. This price decline triggered over $1.39 billion in liquidations across the sector over the past 24 hours.

Ethereum and major altcoins have shed around 5-20% of their value. Currently, ETH is traded at $3,106, down 10.5% on the daily chart.

Amid this crypto market brutal bloodbath, Zcash stands out as a rare outlier, rallying over 4% to $564.90. ZEC defied the market's 4-6% average drop and is now trading as the 14th-biggest crypto, with a market capitalization of $9.2 billion.

The ZEC year-to-date gains now exceed 1,360%, making it the top performer in privacy coins. Zcash began to rise in September from about $50, climbing consistently for weeks. The rise brought its market capitalization to above $10 billion.

What's happening with Zcash?

Crucially, the latest ZEC surge is not random speculation. Rather, it comes amid increased privacy demand, supply mechanics and institutional conviction that positions it as a "safe haven."

Zcash, unlike BTC and ETH, uses zero-knowledge proofs (zk-SNARKs) to enable fully shielded transactions, hiding sender, receiver and amounts. This technology powers much of modern zk-rollups, giving ZEC an asymmetric upside.

ZEC shattered a two-month downtrend in October, surging 350% to hit new price highs over $268. It is now testing the $560 resistance, with RSI cooling from overbought to sustainable levels, primed for continuation.

Furthermore, big players are doubling down, viewing ZEC as undervalued infrastructure. Notably, the Grayscale Zcash Trust has attracted inflows over the past few weeks despite outflows from both the BTC and ETH ETFs.

Mert, a Solana developer , even argued that Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto predicted the success of ZEC back in 2010.

BitMEX cofounder Arthur Hayes is also bullish about Zcash, calling it "unstoppable."

The Winklevoss twins also allocated $50 million via Cypherpunk Technologies. Their goal is to snap up 5% of the total ZEC supply.