Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Zcash Founder Reveals Biggest Reason Why He’s Bearish on Bitcoin

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 21/12/2025 - 9:59
    Zcash founder Zooko Wilcox has riled up Bitcoiners by claiming that he is bearish on the leading cryptocurrency.
    Advertisement
    Zcash Founder Reveals Biggest Reason Why He’s Bearish on Bitcoin
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Zcash founder Zooko Wilcox appears to be confident that Bitcoin’s closed-minded community culture will eventually cause its downfall.

    Advertisement

    In a recent social media post, he cited the famous business adage, "Culture eats strategy for breakfast."

    Even if Bitcoin has a superior technical strategy or market position, a dysfunctional community ("culture") will ultimately undermine it, which is why Wilcox is bearish on the leading coin.  

    HOT Stories
    'Smartest Man Alive' Keeps Shilling XRP, Calls It 'Digital God'
    SBI Starts XRP Lending, Shiba Inu Whale Awakens With 53 Billion SHIB Transfer, New Ethereum Hack Revealed — Crypto News Digest
    Crypto Market Prediction: Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crash Ever End? Ethereum (ETH) Already Sniffing $3,000; Bitcoin (BTC) Price Expodes in Unexpected Volume Spike
    'True Currency': Did Elon Musk Just Describe Bitcoin?

    Zooko believes the Bitcoin community has become hostile toward innovation and developers. He contrasts this with his desire for Zcash to maintain "high openness" and allow for evolution.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 08/03/2021 - 13:01
    Cypherpunk Who Worked with Satoshi Wants to Follow Ethereum's Path
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    "I guess we just do our best to retain high openness as a personality trait/practice. Maybe we can engineer Zcash so that a minority of users who want to evolve it can do so successfully against the wishes of the majority," he said. 

    The feud with a Bitcoin maximalist 

    Zooko’s comment was a reaction to a recent feud between Alex Pruden (CEO of Aleo) and a Bitcoin maximalist "Coinjoined Chris," who is also known as the co-founder and CEO of Seedor.

    Advertisement

    Pruden claimed his team released a tool to help protect Bitcoin against future quantum computing threats.

    However, "Coinjoined Chris" mocked the effort, calling it a "scam," and acting dismissive. 

    Pruden lamented that the "Bitcoin high priest community" is toxic and scares away serious developers who actually want to fix Bitcoin's problems.

    If the culture rejects developers and new solutions (like post-quantum security), Bitcoin will eventually fail to adapt to existential threats, regardless of how strong its current price or strategy is.

    However, as reported by U.Today, Strategy's Saylor recently opined that Bitcoin developers would eventually adopt a fix for countering the quantum threats, dismissing the concerns about the high level of decentralization within the community potentially making the process too protracted. 

    #Bitcoin News #ZCash News #Zooko Wilcox
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 21, 2025 - 9:15
    Cardano Founder Takes Dig at XRP and SOL
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 21, 2025 - 8:20
    'Smartest Man Alive' Keeps Shilling XRP, Calls It 'Digital God'
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Kalshi Integrates TRON Network, Expanding Onchain Liquidity Access for World’s Largest Prediction Market
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 21, 2025 - 9:59
    Zcash Founder Reveals Biggest Reason Why He’s Bearish on Bitcoin
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 21, 2025 - 9:15
    Cardano Founder Takes Dig at XRP and SOL
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 21, 2025 - 8:20
    'Smartest Man Alive' Keeps Shilling XRP, Calls It 'Digital God'
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD