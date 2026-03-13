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    Litecoin Halving Set for Next 500 Days, Will Lower Rewards Lift LTC Price?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 13/03/2026 - 16:02
    Current countdown for Litecoin (LTC) halving is in about 500 days.
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    Litecoin Halving Set for Next 500 Days, Will Lower Rewards Lift LTC Price?
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    Litecoin halving is about 500 days ahead, with the official Litecoin Foundation X account issuing a countdown. The LTC halving event that happens every 840.000 mined blocks and is programmed into Litecoin's code. This translates to almost every four years.

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    Litecoin halving is similar to that of Bitcoin, happening every four years. Here, the amount of Litecoin awarded to miners is cut in half, allowing less Litecoin to enter circulation over time and preventing inflation.

    Litecoin's initial block reward started with 50 LTC. Mining rewards have been reduced since then, first to 25 LTC on Aug. 25, 2015, and then to 12.5 LTC on Aug. 5, 2019. The last Litecoin halving in August 2023 set miner rewards at a current 6.25 LTC.

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    At the next halving event, the reward that miners receive for validating transactions on the Litecoin network will be cut in half, with the new block reward projected to be 3.125 LTC. Miners also receive 14.4 million DOGE per day through merged mining. This DOGE supply is generated by a block time of one minute (1,440 blocks per day), with a fixed reward of 10,000 DOGE per block, amounting to over five billion DOGE annually.

    500 days to go

    The current countdown for LTC halving is about 500 days, with the next halving event projected for July 2027.

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    Every four years, the reward that miners receive for validating transactions on the Litecoin network gets cut in half. Around July 2027, this will be slashed from 6.25 LTC to 3.125 LTC per block.

    At the time of writing, LTC was trading up 2.95% in the last 24 hours to $55.78 and up 3.51% weekly. With 500 days to go, the market is waiting to see how the upcoming halving event will impact the LTC price.

    In past events, The LTC price rose ahead but fell afterwards. However, market sentiment might impact how the LTC price behaves ahead of the halving event. 

    #Litecoin News #Litecoin halvening #Litecoin Price Prediction #Litecoin
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