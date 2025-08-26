Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    XRP's Little Brother Becomes Top 100 Cryptocurrency

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 26/08/2025 - 13:08
    Ripple USD stablecoin officially becomes top 100 cryptocurrency by market capitalization
    Advertisement
    XRP's Little Brother Becomes Top 100 Cryptocurrency
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple USD (RLUSD), the stablecoin tied to Ripple’s ecosystem, has now officially made it to the biggest 100 cryptocurrencies by CoinMarketCap, reaching $687.7 million with a supply of 687.95 million tokens already in circulation. 

    Advertisement

    Designed to match $1, RLUSD is holding its peg tightly, and with $84 million in 24-hour volume, it is now seeing daily flows comparable to some mid-tier altcoins that have been around for years, even though it was launched just this year.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 08/26/2025 - 10:37
    Ripple CTO Proves He's Biggest XRP Fan
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Proves He's Biggest XRP Fan
    Ripple CEO Shows Off His XRP Card. Will He Get ‘Whale Limit’?
    XRP: It Was Dead Cat Bounce, Bitcoin Paints "Three Black Crows" Pattern: Details, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Last Chance for Price
    Billionaire Tim Draper on $250K Bitcoin Prediction: 'I Haven't Been Right Yet'

    Its trading presence has quickly spread across both centralized and decentralized exchanges. Bitstamp, Kraken and Bullish are running active markets, while Curve and Uniswap have added decentralized depth. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    According to CoinMarketCap, the most liquid books are on XRP and USDC pairs, each handling tens of millions of dollars in turnover, with smaller but still active flows seen against BTC, ETH and SOL. This distribution gives Ripple stablecoin more reach than many expected in its early weeks, pointing to Ripple’s networking push to make it a useful settlement token.

    Quick gainer

    What stands out is that RLUSD, despite its newcomer status, is already sitting alongside other well-known stablecoins in terms of adoption. It now ranks just below PayPal’s PYUSD, which has a market cap of around $1.15 billion, and above smaller projects like FDUSD and World Liberty USD. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 08/26/2025 - 05:24
    Ripple CEO Shows Off His XRP Card. Will He Get ‘Whale Limit’?
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    The big players in the sector — USDT at $167.1 billion and USDC at $68.1 billion — dominate the field, but RLUSD’s climb into the same leaderboard shows it has scaled much faster than many other attempts at entering the $290 billion stablecoin market.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #RLUSD
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 26, 2025 - 13:01
    189,048,016,126 SHIB out of Major US Exchange as Coinbase Whale Turns Shiba Inu Bull
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Aug 26, 2025 - 12:49
    Shiba Inu Alert: SHIB Major Chart Signal Expected in 2 Days
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
    NE-YO Partners with Neura to Transform Entertainment with Emotional AI
    HKGAI and FLock.io Partner to Advance Decentralised AI for Government Efficiency
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 26, 2025 - 13:08
    XRP's Little Brother Becomes Top 100 Cryptocurrency
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 26, 2025 - 13:01
    189,048,016,126 SHIB out of Major US Exchange as Coinbase Whale Turns Shiba Inu Bull
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 26, 2025 - 12:49
    Shiba Inu Alert: SHIB Major Chart Signal Expected in 2 Days
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all