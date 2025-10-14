XRP's Catastrophic Reversal Sends Price to $1

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A dramatic and devastating reversal that ended XRP’s recent rally attempt may define the asset’s next significant leg, and not in a positive way. Following a brief recovery from a market-wide crash, XRP encountered a devastating rejection at the 200-day EMA, which has traditionally served as the boundary between a long-term decline and a bullish recovery. The dismissal was harsh and quick.

XRP rebounds

Price action in the $2.80-$2.90 range set off what can only be called a death order, a huge sell volume wave that quickly erased much of XRP’s rebound momentum and sent it plummeting back toward $2.40, where more downside pressure was rapidly building. Large holders most likely left at that time, seeing the 200 EMA as a last chance to unload before a subsequent leg lower, as confirmed by the volume spike that accompanied this rejection.

XRP’s technical environment now appears bleak. Indicating a clear bearish turn in momentum, the asset has fallen below the 50-day and 100-day moving averages. The selling volume is still very high, and the RSI, which is currently below 40, also shows increasing weakness. This combination is risky for any short-term bullish expectations.

Retesting $1

The most likely outcome of this breakdown is a retest of the $1.8-$2.0 support zone in the upcoming sessions, possibly followed by a prolonged decline toward $1.00, which corresponds to the lower boundary of the long-term channel that is visible on the chart. This sector serves as XRP’s last line of structural protection prior to the market going into a phase of capitulation.

XRP runs the risk of completely losing investor confidence if it does not quickly rise back above $2.08. The chart’s arrangement suggests fatigue and systemic weakness, even though brief bounces are possible. To put it simply, XRP’s technical rejection at the 200 EMA was lethal, and unless bulls take back control quickly, the path to $1 appears less likely to be avoided, and more likely to happen.