    XRPL Payments Spike 200% Despite XRP's Market Downturn

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 24/02/2026 - 14:24
    XRP Ledger sees some serious price growth, but at the same time, the asset's market performance is not even remotely positive.
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    There has been a sudden increase in activity on the XRP Ledger, with transaction volume rapidly increasing by about 200%. This abrupt spike indicates a sharp rise in network usage, transfers or large-scale money movement, and contrasts with the more consistent behavior observed earlier in the month. Even though these kinds of spikes do not always result in an instant price increase, they frequently indicate a change in the underlying dynamics of the market that merits notice.

    XRP's problematic recovery 

    The asset has struggled to recover from prior declines and has been trading within a larger downtrend. Although there have been brief recoveries, they have encountered resistance, suggesting that buyers and sellers are still engaged in a tug-of-war. This juxtaposition of hesitant price performance and increasing on-chain activity makes for a situation in which network fundamentals seem more robust than the mood of the market at the moment.

    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    It appears from the increase in ledger volume that users are starting to use the network more frequently once more. Increased trading activity between accounts, institutional transfers or revived liquidity flows can all result in significant increases in payment volume. Simultaneously, the number of successful transactions has remained high, supporting the notion that the network can manage rising demand without experiencing significant problems. This suggests a sound ledger environment from a structural perspective, even though the price is still under pressure.

    But it is important to exercise caution when interpreting markets. In addition to occurring during periods of redistribution, when large holders move assets without causing immediate price gains, sudden activity spikes can be bullish if they represent real demand growth. The crucial question moving forward will be whether the high transaction levels continue or rapidly return to baseline.

