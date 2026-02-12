AdvertisementAdvert.
XRPL Payment Volume Hits 773 Million XRP: Whale Movement or New Utility Trend?

By Arman Shirinyan
Thu, 12/02/2026 - 12:41
Lack of trading activity and proper movement of the ledger could be a reflection of an originating utility trend.
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Despite XRP's market price still being under pressure, XRP Ledger has seen a dramatic increase in payment activity, with over 773 million XRP moving between accounts in a single day. This has brought attention to on-chain dynamics once again. When compared to recent network averages, the spike is notable, which begs the crucial question for investors: does this movement simply represent large holders, or does it indicate growing real-world utility?

XRP network activity

The total amount of XRP sent across the network between accounts is measured by payment volume. A sharp increase in the amount of liquidity flowing through the ledger is reflected in the abrupt spike to hundreds of millions of XRP. Large holders, also known as whales, frequently rebalance their holdings or transfer money between exchanges and custodial platforms, which can result in such spikes.

Article image
XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

The context is important, though. The fact that XRPL activity has been generally increasing over the past few months indicates that usage is not just restricted to isolated whale transfers. The expansion of cross-border settlement services, institutional integrations and XRPL-based payment infrastructure experiments may be partially explained by the increase in transaction volume.

However, the price movement of XRP reveals a more circumspect narrative. The asset is still below important moving averages and recently broke lower within a descending structure, suggesting that sellers continue to dominate the direction of the market as a whole. Liquidity movement alone is insufficient to change sentiment because the increase in payment volume has not yet resulted in a price recovery.

Prices might stabilize

The main lesson for investors is that while renewed market demand is still necessary for price recovery, increased network activity indicates ongoing relevance and utility. Payment volumes that are continuously high, rather than showing up as sporadic outbursts, may be a sign of growing structural adoption, which will ultimately help to stabilize prices.

For the foreseeable future, traders should expect more volatility. XRP might level off following its recent decline, and the state of the larger cryptocurrency market, as well as continued network usage, will probably determine the price's future course.

One crucial point is highlighted by the 773 million XRP movement: XRPL liquidity is still strong. It will become more evident if high payment volumes continue in the upcoming weeks whether this surge signifies whale repositioning or a more profound utility-driven shift.

#XRP #XRP Ledger
