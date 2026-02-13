AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

XRPL Code Update Proposed After $200,000 XRP Wallet Lockout

By Tomiwabold Olajide
Fri, 13/02/2026 - 14:13
XRPL user with $200,000 XRP was locked out of his account after unknowingly creating a "nested multisign" setup.
Advertisement
XRPL Code Update Proposed After $200,000 XRP Wallet Lockout
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent tweet, XRP Ledger developer Wietse Wind shared a peculiar incident about an XRPL user with $200,000 XRP who was locked out of his account after unknowingly creating a "nested Multi Sign" setup.

Advertisement

Wietse Wind recounts that on Aug. 15, 2025, in his Twitter DMs, a worried community member asked for help/advice. This user had $200,000 in XRP in an XRPL account and set up multisign. He also set up multisign for the accounts he used for the initial multisign. Then came the error: unknowingly, he created a "nested multisign" setup.

While XRP Ledger allows one to configure such a thing, it creates a condition that can never be resolved: even with access to the secrets belonging to nested multisign accounts, XRPL will never accept the signatures because of the nested condition.

HOT Stories
Morning Crypto Report: Binance Lists New XRP Pair, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Maintains Top 10 Spot as 'Bitcoin Without Saylor,' Cardano's Hoskinson Sets 3 'Anti-Cynicism' Criteria for New Projects Ripple CEO Dubs New CFTC Committee 'Olympics Crypto Roster'

Wietse Wind pointed out that this cannot simply be fixed at XRPL Labs since code is law and the XRPL code happens to allow for setting up a condition where one is locked out of one's wallet. This leaves the only option for resolving the issue to be an amendment.

Amendments represent new features or other changes to transaction processing. Bug fixes that change transaction processes also require amendments.

You Might Also Like
Title news
Thu, 02/05/2026 - 10:55
XRP Ledger Close to All-Time Highs as XRP Price Is Barely Breathing
ByArman Shirinyan
Advertisement

After these changes are introduced as amendments, validators then vote on them. If an amendment receives more than 80% support for two weeks, it passes.

Nested multisign amendment submitted

After discussing with bright minds in the XRP Ledger ecosystem and then coding, Wietse Wind reveals that an amendment that allows for nested signatures was born.

The nested multisign amendment introduces nested multisignature validation, allowing signer lists to delegate signing authority to other accounts that themselves have signer lists.

Wind informs readers that this amendment has now been submitted to the rippled/XRPL code base. With this code change, merged into a future release by RippleXDev and voted in by validators, the said user with $200,000 XRP can gain access to their funds again.

#XRPL #XRP News #XRP #XRP Ledger
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 13, 2026 - 14:00
Morning Crypto Report: Binance Lists New XRP Pair, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Maintains Top 10 Spot as 'Bitcoin Without Saylor,' Cardano's Hoskinson Sets 3 'Anti-Cynicism' Criteria for New Projects
ByGamza Khanzadaev
News
Feb 13, 2026 - 13:40
Bank of England Makes Crucial Blockchain Programmability Pivot
ByGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Post-Event Press ReleaseNexTech Summit 2026 Mumbai, India | February 06, 2026
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Paris Blockchain Week 2026 Where Institutions and Digital Assets Finally Meet
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 13, 2026 - 14:13
XRPL Code Update Proposed After $200,000 XRP Wallet Lockout
Tomiwabold Olajide
News
Feb 13, 2026 - 14:00
Morning Crypto Report: Binance Lists New XRP Pair, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Maintains Top 10 Spot as 'Bitcoin Without Saylor,' Cardano's Hoskinson Sets 3 'Anti-Cynicism' Criteria for New Projects
Gamza Khanzadaev
News
Feb 13, 2026 - 13:40
Bank of England Makes Crucial Blockchain Programmability Pivot
Godfrey Benjamin
Show all