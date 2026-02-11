AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

XRP Yearly Returns Hit Lowest Point Since 2023

By Caroline Amosun
Wed, 11/02/2026 - 13:51
With the recent crypto market crash, XRP has continued to project massive losses for 2026 as its price has recently retested multiyear lows.
Advertisement
XRP Yearly Returns Hit Lowest Point Since 2023
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The crypto market is still struggling to recover from recent price crashes, which have seen all leading cryptocurrencies, including XRP, remain in deep red territory.

Advertisement

Following the prolonged crypto market downturn, XRP is seen recording its weakest annual performance since 2023, despite being in just the second month of the year.

Data from crypto analytics platform Cryptorank shows that XRP is down 25.8% year-to-date in 2026. After recently reaching a yearly high of $2.40, XRP has fallen to a low of $1.14 amid the ongoing market volatility.

HOT Stories
Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Drops to $67,000 Amid CPI Caution, Ripple Targets UK Insurance Market for XRP Ledger, Dogecoin Creator Reacts to Satoshi Theories Goldman Sachs Holding $152M in XRP

These negative market conditions projected by XRP reflect sustained selling pressure and a sharp reversal from the strong gains seen in previous years.

Advertisement

XRP to recover gains for 2026?

While it is still the second month of the year, it is quite uncertain if XRP will extend the weak momentum into the rest of the year. However, institutional investors have expressed resilience with their steady XRP ETF flows, providing a slim possibility for the asset to recover its gains before the year runs out.

The data further showed that the first quarter of 2026 alone delivered a -25.9% return, extending the bearish momentum that began in late 2025.

Notably, the massive price crash seen in recent months marks an extremely contradictory pattern from performances seen in 2024, when XRP surged 235.7% annually, and from 2023’s solid 82.5% gain. 

Advertisement

Even 2025 saw mild annual losses as the asset closed the year with a slight 11.6% decline following the mix of repeated corrections and periodic rallies seen during the year despite multiple Ripple developments.

You Might Also Like
Title news
Wed, 02/11/2026 - 11:50
XRP Ledger Network Activity Decreases by 80% as Institutional Participation Declines
ByArman Shirinyan

While it appears that the weak crypto market momentum began in late 2025, it has extended until 2026 as XRP and other leading cryptocurrencies have witnessed massive price crashes not seen since 2023.

Nonetheless, shorter time frames show that the market downside pressure still remains strong, with XRP showing a decline of  4.64% over the last 24 hours, and 14.9% over seven days.

While the crypto market appears to have kickstarted its bear run, it is quite uncertain if XRP will recover well enough to offset losses suffered so far.

#XRP #XRP Price Prediction #XRP ETF #ripple
Advertisement

Related articles

NewsCrypto News Digest
Feb 11, 2026 - 13:45
Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Drops to $67,000 Amid CPI Caution, Ripple Targets UK Insurance Market for XRP Ledger, Dogecoin Creator Reacts to Satoshi Theories
ByGamza Khanzadaev
News
Feb 11, 2026 - 13:18
XRP Flips Binance Coin in Latest Market Reset, Price Scenarios
ByGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Paris Blockchain Week 2026 Where Institutions and Digital Assets Finally Meet
Dutch Blockchain Week 2026 builds strong momentum as leading companies confirm participation
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Jan 29, 2026 - 8:48
$50 Million Fundraising, ChatGPT Competition and Decentralized AI: Major Interview With Gonka Founders David Liberman and Daniil Liberman
article image U.Today Editorial Team
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 11, 2026 - 13:51
XRP Yearly Returns Hit Lowest Point Since 2023
Caroline Amosun
News, Crypto News Digest
Feb 11, 2026 - 13:45
Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Drops to $67,000 Amid CPI Caution, Ripple Targets UK Insurance Market for XRP Ledger, Dogecoin Creator Reacts to Satoshi Theories
Gamza Khanzadaev
News
Feb 11, 2026 - 13:18
XRP Flips Binance Coin in Latest Market Reset, Price Scenarios
Godfrey Benjamin
Show all