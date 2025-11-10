XRP, XLM in Top Performers Today as Crypto Recovers

Advertisement

XRP, the third-biggest altcoin, is outperforming competitors today. With double-digit overnight gains, XRP bears register massive liquidations. Should this growth be sustained, XRP might be close to breaking its four-month long downtrend.

XRP crypto among best performers today

XRP, a top cryptocurrency, sees its price rocketing today. In the last 24 hours, the XRP price jumped by 11.4% and peaked over $2.56. XRP crypto capitalization, as a result, hit a local high over $153.9 billion, CoinGecko public data says.

Image by CoinGecko

With such impressive growth, XRP is the eighth-best-performing cryptocurrency in the top 100 digital assets by market capitalization. XRP is outperformed by major meme coins, Pump.fun's native cryptocurrency PUMP and CC, a novel cryptocurrency of Canton Network L1.

Stellar Lumens (XLM), a long-term competitor of XRP, is also among the best performers today. Being up by 11.5%, XLM peaked over $0.31. It replaced Wrapped eETH (WEETH) as the 20th largest altcoin by market capitalization and has all the chances to add one more position by chasing Zcash (ZEC).

For both altcoins, the local rallies cause substantial liquidations. In the last 24 hours, over $9 million in XRP positions were erased, with 75% being shorts. For XLM, 70% of liquidations were short-position ones.

If XRP can expand its upsurge, it might be an end of the downtrend that started back in mid-July, when XRP regirstered its 2025 high over $3.55.

Ripple, XRP communities enthusiastic after $500 million raised

At the same time, the largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), demonstrate moderate positive dynamics, with 3.7% and 4.2% in respective upsurges.

After dipping below $100,000, Bitcoin (BTC) is back over $105,000, while Ethereum (ETH) is attempting to stay above $3,690.

The optmism of XRP holders might be catalyzed by recent massive fundraising by Ripple. After a number of major M&A deals, Ripple secured $500 million in funding.

The post-fundraising valuation of Ripple spiked above $40 billion.