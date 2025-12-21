Advertisement
    XRP vs BNB Unexpectedly Becomes Tightest Race Crypto Has Right Now

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 21/12/2025 - 15:24
    XRP is pressing BNB for the top-three non-stablecoin slot right now, with market caps split by about $1.35 billion, so one hard session can flip the ranking and rewrite the narrative.
    XRP vs BNB Unexpectedly Becomes Tightest Race Crypto Has Right Now
    Cover image via U.Today

    Binance Coin (BNB) and XRP just turned the top-three race into a daily battle on CoinMarketCap: their market caps sit about $1.35B apart, and one 1% move can flip the ranking in hours, with communities of both watching every tick.

    This "top-three" fight is not about Bitcoin or Ethereum, and it is not even about the stablecoin sitting third on the main list; it is the race for third place among non-stable assets, and the gap is tiny: BNB near $117.71 billion in market cap versus XRP around $116.36 billion.

    That is a difference of about $1.35 billion, small enough to vanish on a normal day. A 1% move on BNB’s cap is around $1.18 billion, so one solid session can swap the order and instantly rewrite the story around "who is winning" this cycle.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    What makes it messy is the split between value and activity. XRP is trading near $1.92 with about $2.41 billion in 24-hour volume, while BNB sits near $854.59 with about $1.4 billion in 24-hour volume, meaning traders are pushing XRP harder even as BNB holds the higher valuation.

    On the week, they are taking similar hits (BNB -4.08%, XRP -4.04%), which says this is not a weekly trend call; it is a positioning tug-of-war.

    Who is winning?

    If you look at the big picture, BNB is winning. The 2025 Binance comparison shows BNB up +31.55%, while XRP is down -12.81%. That spread explains why BNB keeps getting bids on pullbacks and why XRP's bounces keep fading.

    The next catalyst will decide the headline. BNB's bid is all about the ecosystem. It has exchange flow, BNB Chain usage and the constant burn narrative.

    As for XRP, it is all about the headlines: payments adoption, regulation wins and any solid news about institutional products. With the cap gap this small, the first believable story wins the ranking, at least for a while.

    #XRP #XRP News #Binance Coin News #Ripple News
