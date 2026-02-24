XRP Volume Up 77% After $485 Million Crypto Liquidations, Dogecoin Eyes Golden Cross vs. Bitcoin, Buterin Sells Ethereum Again — U.Today Crypto Digest

Advertisement

XRP trading volume rises 77% as crypto liquidations reach $485 million

A total of $485 million has been liquidated across the crypto market amid the ongoing sell-off.

The crypto market is facing selling pressure early Monday session as renewed trade tensions and tariff uncertainty weigh on risk assets. In the last 24 hours, a total of $485 million has been liquidated across the crypto market, according to CoinGlass data.

In this time frame, the crypto market shed another $100 billion in value, according to CoinGecko data. Major cryptocurrencies, including XRP, declined as digital assets continued to trade in line with broader macro and trade headlines. At the time of writing, XRP was down 3.49% in the last 24 hours to $1.37, extending weekly losses to 6.51%.

Analysts say the recent drop in the market was driven less by a single headline and more by weak liquidity and low conviction on the market.

For now, crypto remains correlated to macro headlines. Until tariff policy finds firmer footing, cryptocurrencies are more likely to move with broader risk sentiment rather than crypto specific catalysts.

Dogecoin approaches first golden cross vs. Bitcoin in 2026

DOGE nears a golden cross signal against Bitcoin (BTC) for the first time in 2026 as the meme coin shows rare strength amid a massive downtrend.

Dogecoin is about to have its first golden cross of 2026 against Bitcoin, with the 23-day simple moving average nearing the 50-day simple moving average on the daily DOGE/BTC chart on Binance by TradingView.

To put it simply, this means that Dogecoin’s price over the past three weeks has been rising faster than average over the past 10 weeks, a measurable change after months of underperformance versus Bitcoin.

The probability of that crossover increased during the Feb. 23 session as Dogecoin outpaced Bitcoin on a relative basis. While BTC quoted near $65,755 and posted modest daily losses, DOGE held near $0.095 and printed stronger intraday gains. That widening spread directly accelerated the ascent of the 23-day average, bringing it within immediate reach of the 50-day line.

It does not require a major crypto rally for DOGE, only to appreciate faster than BTC. For investors holding both assets, confirmation would mean Dogecoin is delivering higher short-term returns than Bitcoin within the same market environment.

Ethereum founder offloads 3,700 ETH in just three days

Vitalik Buterin has offloaded approximately $7.3 million in ETH over the last 72 hours.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has accelerated his selling spree. He has now offloaded nearly $7.3 million worth of Ether in just 72 hours, according to on-chain analytics.

Data from the blockchain tracking firm Lookonchain reveals that Buterin sold a total of 3,788.57 ETH over the past three days. This aggressive liquidation comes amidst a broader market correction, fueling debate over whether the founder’s actions are contributing to the asset's bearish momentum.

Earlier this month, Buterin announced that the Ethereum Foundation and his affiliated entities (such as Kanro) would be entering a period of "mild austerity."

This would require the liquidation of assets to fund ecosystem development, research grants, and open-source software initiatives. However, the pace of the sales has caught traders off guard. Lookonchain noted that Buterin is "selling ETH faster again," having already disposed of over 8,800 ETH (approx. $16–18 million) since the beginning of the month.