XRP Volume Rockets 140% as RSI Screams Oversold

Despite XRP crashing by over 4.47% in the last 24 hours, investors have continued to trade the top altcoin. This has triggered a spike in trading volume within the period. As per CoinMarketCap data, XRP has recorded a more than 140% volume surge within this time frame.

XRP: Oversold yet accumulated

As of press time, the asset’s trading volume is up by a staggering 146.84% to $8.29 billion. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of XRP is currently at 26.28, signaling clear oversold conditions. However, market participants have kept the coin on their radar as they anticipate recovery once broader regulatory winds shift.

XRP remains below the psychological $3 level and exchanges hands at $2.85, representing a 4.32% decrease in the last 24 hours. It previously hit a low of $2.78, suggesting that the asset has hit the depth of the current sell-off trend. It is unlikely to go below this current range before a rebound occurs.

XRP could begin to see a recovery in the coming days as broader financial market events impact its price outlook. The current price drop was triggered by several factors, including capital rotation and investors’ expectations.

Notably, the current price drop is likely due to capital inflows to Bitcoin, the leading crypto asset. Bitcoin regained dominance as it pulled liquidity from altcoins such as XRP, causing market volatility.

Additionally, institutional investors are still cautious and have slowed down on accumulation as they anticipate clear regulatory action. These institutional investors await the decision of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The regulatory body has continued to delay on taking a decision, as per the numerous spot XRP exchange-traded funds (EFTs) applications it is reviewing. Such prolonged uncertainty is bound to affect XRP’s price, as it did with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

If the SEC decides favorably on the ETF application of Grayscale, 21Shares and others by Oct. 18, 2025, it could break the stagnation seen with XRP.

XRP’s technical outlook and seasonal trends

Interestingly, XRP’s price volatility is consistent with the asset’s Bollinger Bands . The weekly range showed support only at between $2.70 and $2.90. This suggests that the technical indicator does not support a bullish scenario for XRP just yet. So any rebound will likely be temporary.

As per historical data, bears have dominated September and the current price fluctuation will linger until October before it witnesses a stable bullish rally.