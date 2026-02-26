XRP Volume Rises 212% on Singapore Exchange as Institutional Appetite Grows

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Singapore-based crypto exchange Bitrue stated it has recorded a surge in XRP activity even as broader institutional appetite for the cryptocurrency grows.

In a tweet, Bitrue said it recorded a 212% increase in XRP spot purchase volumes, outpacing the sell side by over 2x.

The longtime XRP supporter indicated that it observed a sharp surge in XRP spot activity between Feb. 23 and 24, with retail purchase volumes rising 212% and outpacing sell orders by more than two to one.

The surge, Bitrue said, coincided with an accumulation of XRP that has been ongoing from institutional investors since the launch of XRP ETFs.

Since launching in mid-November, XRP exchange-traded funds have posted positive weekly inflows with only limited outflow days. XRP has attracted a net total of $1.1 billion in assets while recording positive total inflows weekly and negative outflows for only five days.

With support increasing from the retail and institutional levels, Bitrue predicts a potential supply squeeze that might likely result in XRP outperforming key competitors over Q2, 2026.

XRP price jumps

Altcoins led the strongest bounce in weeks as Bitcoin touched $70,000. XRP rose in the prior day's session, reaching $1.49 before slightly retreating.

At the time of writing, XRP was up 5.13% in the last 24 hours to $1.43 and has reversed weekly losses, up 0.51% in the last seven days.

As forced selling from the February crash begins to clear, traders see a quiet accumulation phase following recent volatility.

According to the 30-day MVRVs of crypto's large caps, things have changed significantly following the recent recovery of the market, as reflected in average trading returns across networks over the past 30 days.

The XRP 30-day MVRV has returned to neutral, at 0.1%. At a current price of $1.43, traders are currently watching if the $1.40-$1.42 range can hold as new support. A rise above $1.45 could open the pathway to $1.50 and then $1.57.

If selling returns to the market and XRP falls below $1.37, the price jump risks turning into a false move, reopening the previous consolidation range.