AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Volume Rises 212% on Singapore Exchange as Institutional Appetite Grows

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 26/02/2026 - 11:50
    212% increase was seen in XRP spot purchase volumes, outpacing the sell side by over two times.
    Advertisement
    XRP Volume Rises 212% on Singapore Exchange as Institutional Appetite Grows
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    Singapore-based crypto exchange Bitrue stated it has recorded a surge in XRP activity even as broader institutional appetite for the cryptocurrency grows.

    Advertisement

    In a tweet, Bitrue said it recorded a 212% increase in XRP spot purchase volumes, outpacing the sell side by over 2x.

    The longtime XRP supporter indicated that it observed a sharp surge in XRP spot activity between Feb. 23 and 24, with retail purchase volumes rising 212% and outpacing sell orders by more than two to one.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Reclaims Key 200-Week Support, Bitcoin Briefly Hits $47,511 in $8 Million Mistake, USDC on Cardano Hits First Big Milestone Crypto Market Review: Will XRP Hold Support Line? Bitcoin Hides Severe Price Divergence, Ethereum (ETH) Bounces in Attempt to Recover $2,000

    The surge, Bitrue said, coincided with an accumulation of XRP that has been ongoing from institutional investors since the launch of XRP ETFs.

    Advertisement

    Since launching in mid-November, XRP exchange-traded funds have posted positive weekly inflows with only limited outflow days. XRP has attracted a net total of $1.1 billion in assets while recording positive total inflows weekly and negative outflows for only five days.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 12/01/2025 - 05:22
    Ripple Wins Major License Boost in Singapore
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement

    With support increasing from the retail and institutional levels, Bitrue predicts a potential supply squeeze that might likely result in XRP outperforming key competitors over Q2, 2026.

    XRP price jumps

    Altcoins led the strongest bounce in weeks as Bitcoin touched $70,000. XRP rose in the prior day's session, reaching $1.49 before slightly retreating.

    At the time of writing, XRP was up 5.13% in the last 24 hours to $1.43 and has reversed weekly losses, up 0.51% in the last seven days.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 02/23/2026 - 10:24
    XRP Trading Volume Rises 77% as Crypto Liquidations Reach $485 Million
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    As forced selling from the February crash begins to clear, traders see a quiet accumulation phase following recent volatility.

    According to the 30-day MVRVs of crypto's large caps, things have changed significantly following the recent recovery of the market, as reflected in average trading returns across networks over the past 30 days.

    The XRP 30-day MVRV has returned to neutral, at 0.1%. At a current price of $1.43, traders are currently watching if the $1.40-$1.42 range can hold as new support. A rise above $1.45 could open the pathway to $1.50 and then $1.57.

    If selling returns to the market and XRP falls below $1.37, the price jump risks turning into a false move, reopening the previous consolidation range.

    #XRP News #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News DigestNews
    Feb 26, 2026 - 12:21
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Reclaims Key 200-Week Support, Bitcoin Briefly Hits $47,511 in $8 Million Mistake, USDC on Cardano Hits First Big Milestone
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 26, 2026 - 12:11
    XRP Ledger Devnet Reboot Scheduled for March 3 as Devs Prepare for Update
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gate Obtains Malta Payments Institution License, Strengthening EU Stablecoin Payment Infrastructure
    Comdex introduces Comdex TraceOS™ to support victims of fake trading platforms, romance-investment scams and wallet drains
    Global Blockchain Show Riyadh Unveils World-Class Speakers Redefining the Future of Web3 and Digital Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Feb 26, 2026 - 12:21
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Reclaims Key 200-Week Support, Bitcoin Briefly Hits $47,511 in $8 Million Mistake, USDC on Cardano Hits First Big Milestone
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 26, 2026 - 12:11
    XRP Ledger Devnet Reboot Scheduled for March 3 as Devs Prepare for Update
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 26, 2026 - 12:04
    Bitget to Suspend RLUSD Withdrawals on XRP Ledger
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all