Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Trading Now Dominated by CME

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 24/09/2025 - 18:49
    CME Group has already surpassed Binance in XRP open interest (OI)
    Advertisement
    XRP Trading Now Dominated by CME
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    According to data provided by analytics firm CoinGlass, Chicago-based trading giant CME Group has climbed to the second spot by open interest (OI), leaving behind exchange giant Binance. They are currently at $1.27 billion and $1.22 billion 

    The Bitget cryptocurrency exchange, so far, remains in first place with $1.6 billion.  

    It is worth noting that the term "open interest" refers to the total number of outstanding futures and options contracts. 

    HOT Stories
    XRP Trading Now Dominated by CME
    Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross Flip, Metrics Soaring
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate at 0: Why Did It End?
    Sam Bankman-Fried Suddenly Reemerges on Social Media. What’s Happening?

    Some of the other trading platforms in the top 5 include Gate, OKX, MEXC, KuCoin, and upstart Hyperliquid. 

    Advertisement

    $18 billion 

    Recent data shared by CME Group shows that XRP futures have already logged $18.3 billion in notional volume. 

    As reported by U.Today, the Chicago-based trading behemoth previously announced that XRP managed to break the record for the fastest contract to reach $1 billion in open interest. Some analysts believe that this could be a positive signal of strong future demand for XRP ETFs. 

    More products 

    The trading giant initially launched XRP futures back in May to much fanfare. Earlier this month, CME Group also confirmed that it would introduce options on SOL as well as XRP futures.   

    The famed exchange initially entered the cryptocurrency market with the launch of Bitcoin futures in early 2018, quickly becoming a dominant force and competing with crypto-native platforms. It then rolled out Ethereum (ETH) futures before wading into more obscure altcoins due to broader cryptocurrency acceptance and growing demand for diversification. 

    Last month, CME's crypto futures topped $30 billion in notional trading volume for the first time.         

    #XRP News #CME Group news
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 24, 2025 - 16:03
    Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross Flip, Metrics Soaring
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Sep 24, 2025 - 15:50
    Coinbase CEO Drops Key Update on New Stablecoin Listings
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTCC Exchange Partners with NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. to Inspire Smarter Moves in Sports and Crypto
    The Digital Euro vs. Stablecoins: The Future of Money Is Debated at MERGE Madrid
    Hash Hedge and Walbi launch the World Series of Crypto Trading (WSCT): the first global trading series with a live human vs AI final in Dubai
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 24, 2025 - 18:49
    XRP Trading Now Dominated by CME
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 24, 2025 - 16:03
    Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross Flip, Metrics Soaring
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 24, 2025 - 15:50
    Coinbase CEO Drops Key Update on New Stablecoin Listings
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD