Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP to Get Binance Boost? EasyA Teases 'Bullish' BNB Collaboration

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 14/01/2026 - 10:21
    XRP may soon get a big ecosystem boost as EasyA teases a "very bullish" BNB-backed launch, hinting at a major XRP integration after talks with the Binance team.
    Advertisement
    XRP to Get Binance Boost? EasyA Teases 'Bullish' BNB Collaboration
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP might be about to add a powerful new use case after a cryptic reveal from EasyA cofounder Dom Kwok. He confirmed a "very bullish" meeting with Binance's BNB team about an upcoming XRP-based launch. The project is still under wraps, but it is going to be developed under the EasyA Labs umbrella, and it could be one of the most ambitious XRP integrations to date.

    Advertisement

    The teaser post is basically Kwok hinting that more will be revealed soon. There is no solid technical information yet, but the cross-chain connection between Binance's ecosystem token and XRP has undeniable potential. 

    Right now, XRP amasses a market cap worth $130 billion, just ahead of BNB's $128.86 billion total. The two tokens are tied for 4th and 5th in the global crypto rankings by this parameter.

    Advertisement

    Binance, XRP and EasyA

    On top of all that, Binance is the biggest market for XRP, with FDUSD and USDT pairs on the exchange alone having over $624 million in 24-hour volume. Thus, it is clear that even before any official product launch, the Binance and XRP markets are already closely connected.

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Ripple Secures 'Massive' EU License Win
    Senate Floods Crypto Bill with Amendments
    Short Squeeze Triggers Crypto Rally
    Crypto Market Review: Ethereum (ETH) Volume Absolutely Exploded, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Best Setup in Top-10, Bitcoin $100,000 Fuel Received

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 01/13/2026 - 23:14
    XRP Rockets 428% in Capital Allocation, Strategy Announces Biggest Bitcoin Purchase in Six Months, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 1,153% in Netflow — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin

    EasyA is a big deal too. It is known for onboarding top-tier developers into leading blockchain ecosystems, and is no minor player. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Y Combinator, the platform has helped over a million users ship projects across top chains, earning “App of the Day” accolades and now possibly shifting their focus to XRP.

    Advertisement

    If Binance and EasyA are really working on a native XRP integration or DeFi bridge, it could be the biggest ecosystem expansion for XRP since the Flare launch.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #Binance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 9:37
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Worst Resistance of 2026: Will It Break It With 15% Spike?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    NewsBreaking
    Jan 14, 2026 - 9:24
    BREAKING: Ripple Secures 'Massive' EU License Win
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    PrimeXBT Expands Crypto Futures with 40 New Crypto Assets
    Fors Launches Beta to Aggregate Prediction Markets Across Solana Ecosystem
    Japan’s Web3 Momentum Accelerates: Institutional Adoption, Policy Tailwinds, and Rising Calls for “Crypto ETF-ization” — TEAMZ Web3 / AI Summit 2026 Confirms High-Profile Political Speakers as Title Sponsor Slots Sell Out
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 10:21
    XRP to Get Binance Boost? EasyA Teases 'Bullish' BNB Collaboration
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 9:37
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Worst Resistance of 2026: Will It Break It With 15% Spike?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    NewsBreaking
    Jan 14, 2026 - 9:24
    BREAKING: Ripple Secures 'Massive' EU License Win
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 8:25
    Senate Floods Crypto Bill with Amendments
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 5:50
    Short Squeeze Triggers Crypto Rally
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 10:21
    XRP to Get Binance Boost? EasyA Teases 'Bullish' BNB Collaboration
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 9:37
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Worst Resistance of 2026: Will It Break It With 15% Spike?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News, Breaking
    Jan 14, 2026 - 9:24
    BREAKING: Ripple Secures 'Massive' EU License Win
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD