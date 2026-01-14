XRP to Get Binance Boost? EasyA Teases 'Bullish' BNB Collaboration

XRP might be about to add a powerful new use case after a cryptic reveal from EasyA cofounder Dom Kwok. He confirmed a "very bullish" meeting with Binance's BNB team about an upcoming XRP-based launch. The project is still under wraps, but it is going to be developed under the EasyA Labs umbrella, and it could be one of the most ambitious XRP integrations to date.

The teaser post is basically Kwok hinting that more will be revealed soon. There is no solid technical information yet, but the cross-chain connection between Binance's ecosystem token and XRP has undeniable potential.

just had a very bullish meeting with the $BNB team about what we're launching on $XRP at @easya_labs. will share more soon! — Dom Kwok | EasyA (@dom_kwok) January 13, 2026

Right now, XRP amasses a market cap worth $130 billion, just ahead of BNB's $128.86 billion total. The two tokens are tied for 4th and 5th in the global crypto rankings by this parameter.

Binance, XRP and EasyA

On top of all that, Binance is the biggest market for XRP, with FDUSD and USDT pairs on the exchange alone having over $624 million in 24-hour volume. Thus, it is clear that even before any official product launch, the Binance and XRP markets are already closely connected.

EasyA is a big deal too. It is known for onboarding top-tier developers into leading blockchain ecosystems, and is no minor player. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Y Combinator, the platform has helped over a million users ship projects across top chains, earning “App of the Day” accolades and now possibly shifting their focus to XRP.

If Binance and EasyA are really working on a native XRP integration or DeFi bridge, it could be the biggest ecosystem expansion for XRP since the Flare launch.