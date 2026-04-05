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    XRP to $1.60? April Reveals Interesting Trend

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 5/04/2026 - 9:56
    XRP gained as much as 180% in a particular April, raising expectations for the fourth month of the year.
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    XRP to $1.60? April Reveals Interesting Trend
    Cover image via U.Today

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    April remains a significant month for XRP price action. XRP increased as much as 180% in one April; this sets expectations for the fourth month of the year.

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    Broadly speaking, April has portrayed mixed price action for XRP; a handful of times, it closed the month in the green, such as from April 2018 to 2021.

    In April 2018 and 2021, XRP saw significant price increases. In April 2018, XRP rose 66.11%, and in 2021, it increased as much as 180%. From April 2022 to 2024, XRP finished the month in losses. In other Aprils, it saw minor price increases.

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    Article image
    XRPUSD Monthly Chart, Image By: TradingView

    A breakdown of the gains and losses for past Aprils is given thus: In April 2018, XRP rose 66.11%; in 2019, the price increased 0.91%; similarly in April 2020, XRP ended the month up 21%. In April 2021, XRP saw its biggest April gain when it increased 180%; in 2022, XRP fell 28% and the same in April 2023, it declined 12.46%; in 2024, XRP fell 20.25%. The trend reversed in April 2025 when XRP increased 4.87%.

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    XRP to $1.6?

    The $1.60 level holds the key to further price increases, and XRP might target $2 on a sustained breakout. XRP's price fell from here on March 17, indicating a short-term barrier at this level.

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    XRP's current range has tightened in the last three days between $1.30 and $1.33. The coin has traded in a range between $1.28 and $1.36 since late March, with the possibility of an expansion in the short term.

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    This will target the daily MA 50 at $1.4 and $1.6 in the short term. At the time of writing, XRP was down 0.63% in the last 24 hours to $1.31, with the crypto market exhibiting slight recovery signals.

    Ripple announced the launch of Digital Asset Accounts and Unified Treasury within Ripple Treasury, which is the first native digital asset capabilities embedded directly into a treasury management system.

    Digital asset balances, including XRP and Ripple USD (RLUSD), will appear within the same account structure as cash, valued in real time and recorded with the same discipline as every other transaction.

    #XRP News #XRP Price Prediction #XRP
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