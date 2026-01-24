XRP to $1,000 by 2030? XRPL Contributor Delivers Epic XRP Price Prediction

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dom Kwok is not your typical crypto influencer. As the cofounder of EasyA, one of the biggest Web3 education apps with direct XRPL grants, he is deeply involved in the XRP ecosystem.

Advertisement

This week, his vision for XRP went viral as Kwok revealed that his vision on the popular cryptocurrency is to reach $1,000, and not in, but by 2030.

Of course, the post got thousands of reposts and immediately split the community. For some, this prediction is a "copium-fueled optimism," for others, long-overdue moon math.

Maybe it is both, but there is more to it than meets the eye. There is a strong belief among institutions that XRP has a bright future.

Advertisement

fyi i did not go grey at the age of 30 for $XRP to be worth any less than $1,000 by 2030 — Dom Kwok | EasyA (@dom_kwok) January 23, 2026

EasyA is more than just another XRPL grantee. The platform has over one million developers onboard for Web3, with partnerships ranging from Harvard and Oxford to Ripple-backed initiatives.

Kwok's vision, while dressed as a meme, is arguably one of the boldest public price declarations from someone with an actual builder's stake in the network.

Advertisement

$1,000 XRP math reveals absurd $100 trillion figure

If we are talking about $1,000 XRP, that woud put the market cap over $100 trillion — which is five times global GDP. But believers say things like token burns, institutional use, cross-border volume and de-dollarization trends could bring supply and use case velocity together in a way nobody ever could have predicted.

Critics point out the obvious, like Ripple v. SEC baggage, centralization concerns and sluggish price action since 2018. But for Kwok and many others like him, XRP is not just a coin. It is a thesis — and he is sticking to it.

2030 is only four years away. If the rails are in place, XRP does not need to chase Bitcoin — only its own game.