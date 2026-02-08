XRP Spot Flows Record +2,860% Spike: Risk Appetite Rises

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

After days of continuous downward movement, XRP is starting to show early signs of stabilization. An increase in spot market activity indicates that traders may be starting to return to riskier positions. One of the largest short-term inflow expansions in recent months was observed in the significant +2,860% increase in XRP spot flows over the last eight hours.

Potential is there

Although the price action is still brittle, the volume of inflows indicates that market players are actively intervening after XRP hit extremely oversold conditions. The positive net inflows seen in both futures and spot flows suggest that traders are setting up for at least a brief recovery rather than bracing for another leg down.

Particularly following protracted liquidation phases, such behavior frequently manifests close to local bottoms.XRP’s recovery attempt is taking place during a normally weaker weekend trading session, and the current market environment is still impacted by wider crypto weakness.

Activity might spike

Because weekend movements in cryptocurrency markets frequently don't follow through, the buying pressure that is currently in place could quickly reverse once full market liquidity returns. Whether this surge in flows turns into a longer-term uptrend or fades into another brief rebound will probably be decided by Monday trading.

Advertisement

On-chain data provides another significant signal. The XRP Ledger’s payment volume has drastically decreased, indicating that enterprise and institutional activity has slowed down. The decline in network usage suggests that major players may have temporarily withdrawn, causing speculative flows rather than fundamental demand to dominate market activity at the moment.

However, it is more likely that XRP will make a technical recovery toward important resistance zones if spot inflows persist and the cryptocurrency holds recent lows. As of right now, XRP is poised for a possible recovery, but confirmation will depend on whether new liquidity keeps coming into the market after regular trading conditions return.