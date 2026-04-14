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    XRP Signals Breakout Setup as Whales Accumulate 20 Million Coins During Record Compression

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 14/04/2026 - 9:49
    XRP volatility hits 2026 low as whales accumulate 20 million coins. Will the Bollinger Bands squeeze trigger a breakout to $2.00 or a drop to $1.15?
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    XRP Signals Breakout Setup as Whales Accumulate 20 Million Coins During Record Compression
    Cover image via U.Today

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    The XRP price continues to trade within an abnormally tight range, according to the Bollinger Bands technical indicator as per TradingView, which has recorded a compression down to 6%. This marks the lowest volatility level since the beginning of the year and signals that a major move is expected for the XRP market.

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    For comparison, in January 2026, volatility reached 10%, after which the price increased by 28% by mid-March. A similar style compression to 7.7% led to a 17% impulse within five days. Today’s 6% stands as a zone of extreme compression, where any large market order could trigger a chain reaction for XRP.

    Article image
    XRP/USD daily chart with Bollinger Bands, Source: TradingVIew

    Bullish path to $2 vs. bearish liquidity hunt at $1.15

    Declining trading volumes during such compressions often indicate the dominance of market makers and the absence of strong market drivers, keeping the price within the $1.30-$1.38 range. Market makers may attempt to shake out retail participants, creating an illusion of stability that can disappear once liquidity breaks beyond one of the bands.

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    At the same time, this current calm can be interpreted not as a loss of interest but as a transition of the asset from speculative hands to long-term holders. In particular, according to analyst Ali Martinez, citing Santiment data, whales accumulated over 20 million XRP over the past week, supporting this thesis.

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    Upon a breakout from consolidation, two scenarios can be outlined: 

    • Bull case: Consolidation above the upper band at $1.40, opening the path toward a test of the $2 level. 
    • Bear case: A break below the lower boundary at $1.30 could send XRP in search of liquidity around $1.15, where large buy orders are concentrated.

    In summary, XRP is currently in a state of fragile equilibrium, and extreme compression confirms that this status quo cannot last for long, while the direction of the breakout remains an open question dependent on the current macro backdrop.

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