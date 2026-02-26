AdvertisementAdvert.
    XRP Sees Cautious Optimism in US Spot XRP ETF Flows, Up $6 Million in 2 Days

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 26/02/2026 - 14:54
    US spot XRP ETFs see renewed optimism revival with $6 million in new money as the price of XRP recovers 29% amid RLUSD adoption and the March 1 deadline for the CLARITY Act driving new institutional interest.
    Google

    Against the backdrop of the XRP price recovery and a series of infrastructure developments related to XRPL, RLUSD and Ripple company partnerships, U.S. spot exchange-traded funds in the popular cryptocurrency have, over the past two days, demonstrated a resumption of inflows. 

    According to SoSoValue data, starting Feb. 24, U.S. spot XRP ETFs saw cumulative inflows of $6.13 million after two preceding days that showed no movement whatsoever. At the moment, total net assets of U.S. spot XRP ETFs amount to 1.19% of the token’s circulating supply, which is equivalent to $1.06 billion. Cumulative Total Net Inflow stands at $1.24 billion since launch in November 2025.

    Article image
    Total XRP Spot ETF Net Inflow, Source: SoSoValue

    Why U.S. investors are returning to XRP ETFs this week

    This situation can be described as cautious optimism. On the one hand, since the beginning of the month, the XRP price at one point lost more than 32%, and inflows into U.S. funds not only decreased fourfold but at one stage even turned into multimillion-dollar outflows. 

    Article image
    XRP/USD Daily Chart, Source: TradingView

    On the other hand, the XRP price managed to recover by nearly 29% from the $1.121 low recorded on Feb. 6, supported by the success of XRP Ledger developers, for example with the launch of a Permissioned DEX for institutional participants, as well as the Deutsche Bank and Ripple partnership around the RLUSD stablecoin.

    One can say that buyers of U.S. spot XRP ETFs are maintaining interest in the token and are interested in further increasing exposure through regulated funds. Likely their focus is on real-world asset tokenization and the upcoming March 1 deadline for adoption by the U.S. Senate of the Clarity Act, in the discussion of which Ripple is also participating. Whether this means growth in XRP token quotations as such seems too early to discuss. 

    Still, support for the stability of XRP's price rate and overall support of quotes as such appear evident, which is no less important on such a turbulent cryptocurrency market as in 2026.

    #XRP #Spot XRP ETF
