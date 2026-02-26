XRP Sees Cautious Optimism in US Spot XRP ETF Flows, Up $6 Million in 2 Days

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Against the backdrop of the XRP price recovery and a series of infrastructure developments related to XRPL, RLUSD and Ripple company partnerships, U.S. spot exchange-traded funds in the popular cryptocurrency have, over the past two days, demonstrated a resumption of inflows.

Advertisement

According to SoSoValue data, starting Feb. 24, U.S. spot XRP ETFs saw cumulative inflows of $6.13 million after two preceding days that showed no movement whatsoever. At the moment, total net assets of U.S. spot XRP ETFs amount to 1.19% of the token’s circulating supply, which is equivalent to $1.06 billion. Cumulative Total Net Inflow stands at $1.24 billion since launch in November 2025.

Total XRP Spot ETF Net Inflow, Source: SoSoValue

Why U.S. investors are returning to XRP ETFs this week

This situation can be described as cautious optimism. On the one hand, since the beginning of the month, the XRP price at one point lost more than 32%, and inflows into U.S. funds not only decreased fourfold but at one stage even turned into multimillion-dollar outflows.

XRP/USD Daily Chart, Source: TradingView

On the other hand, the XRP price managed to recover by nearly 29% from the $1.121 low recorded on Feb. 6, supported by the success of XRP Ledger developers, for example with the launch of a Permissioned DEX for institutional participants, as well as the Deutsche Bank and Ripple partnership around the RLUSD stablecoin.

Advertisement

One can say that buyers of U.S. spot XRP ETFs are maintaining interest in the token and are interested in further increasing exposure through regulated funds. Likely their focus is on real-world asset tokenization and the upcoming March 1 deadline for adoption by the U.S. Senate of the Clarity Act, in the discussion of which Ripple is also participating. Whether this means growth in XRP token quotations as such seems too early to discuss.

Still, support for the stability of XRP's price rate and overall support of quotes as such appear evident, which is no less important on such a turbulent cryptocurrency market as in 2026.