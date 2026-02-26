AdvertisementAdvert.
    XRP Sees 6% Increase as Bollinger Bands Signal Momentum, Bitcoin ETFs Record Renewed Inflows, 549 Billion SHIB Enter Circulation — U.Today Crypto Digest

    By Dan Burgin
    Thu, 26/02/2026 - 22:00
    Crypto news digest: XRP price increases 6%; Bitcoin ETFs are back; SHIB witnesses a solid injection of capital.
    XRP Sees 6% Increase as Bollinger Bands Signal Momentum, Bitcoin ETFs Record Renewed Inflows, 549 Billion SHIB Enter Circulation — U.Today Crypto Digest
    XRP price increases 6% while Bollinger Bands forecast upside to $1.50

    After climbing 6% to $1.44, XRP's upper Bollinger Band sits near $1.51, highlighting potential upside toward the $1.50 level on the daily chart.

    This increase followed a rough start to the year. XRP had already dropped 10.6% in January and an additional 13.8% in the first part of February. This significant daily increase is notable because it occurred when key technical indicators turned positive.

    Look at the daily chart, where the Bollinger Bands — a widely used tool that measures price volatility — now show the upper band at $1.51. The middle band is at $1.42, and the lower band is at $1.34. The price of XRP closed near the middle band and is pushing higher. If the buying continues, this setup is a clear sign that $1.50 is the next realistic target.

    LinkedIn Founder Holds $6 Million Worth of Ethereum (ETH)

    Additionally, the 14-day RSI sits at 44.75. This remains in neutral territory, indicating there is potential for further upside without the coin becoming overbought.

    Bitcoin ETFs are back: $258 million in 24 jours recorded

    Bitcoin ETF sees a substantial comeback as more than $250 million in inflows have been secured.

    There are conflicting signals coming from institutional flows and price action as Bitcoin moves through a period that raises a lot of questions. 

    Although BTC is still trading in a structurally bearish environment and is below major moving averages on the chart, recent data on inflows into spot ETFs indicates that institutional demand has not vanished. Alternatively, it might be shifting positions while the market looks for a floor.

    On Feb. 24, there was a net inflow of $258 million into Bitcoin spot ETFs, according to SoSoValue. With a net inflow of $82 million, Fidelity's FBTC led the session and had one of the biggest single-day contributions from issuers. 

    Grayscale ETH recorded $11 million in net inflows, while Ethereum spot ETFs reported $9 million in total. The data indicates that following weeks of uncertainty, institutional participation has clearly returned.

    549 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) injected: Exchange inflows reach uncomfortable levels

    Shiba Inu witnesses a solid injection of capital into exchanges, with a great possibility of a bearish momentum continuation.

    With exchange inflows increasing significantly, and approximately 549 billion SHIB heading toward exchanges, Shiba Inu is once again confronted with a challenging technical and on-chain environment. 

    This development, when coupled with the existing market structure, raises significant concerns about the asset's ability to sustain stability in the near future, and whether further downside pressure is imminent.

    SHIB is still stuck in a larger downward trend when looking at price action. With moving averages sloping downward and serving as dynamic resistance, the chart displays several lower highs and lows that are persistent. 

    Buyers are still hesitant, as evidenced by the lack of strong continuation in even recent attempts to bounce. The price made a brief attempt to rise but soon stalled close to local resistance, indicating that sellers are still in charge of momentum.

    The picture presented by the on-chain side is equally cautious. Increasing inflows and exchange reserves usually mean that holders are moving tokens to exchanges, which is frequently a prelude to selling activity.

    The scale currently visible indicates a greater willingness among market participants to liquidate positions rather than accumulate, even though inflows alone do not ensure a sell-off. At a moment when demand already appears precarious, this tips the market balance in favor of supply.

    #XRP #Bitcoin #Shiba Inu
