XRP Rockets 51.7% in Weekly Capital Allocation, With US and Germany Leading

XRP just had its strongest inflow week since the ETF-driven Q4, 2025, spike, with a 51.7% jump to $69.5 million, up from $45.8 million the week before, according to CoinShares. The move comes as global crypto investment products pulled in $2.17 billion — the largest weekly inflow since the disastrous crash in October 2025.

Advertisement

Bitcoin got the biggest share at $1.55 billion, but XRP's growth was much more impressive compared to its size. It outpaced even Ethereum's $496 million and Solana's $45.5 million in terms of inflow growth rate.

When you add Sui's $5.7 million, Chainlink's $1.2 million and smaller L1 plays like Hedera and LIDO, it looks like the altcoin rotation is picking up speed, even with all the regulatory drama in Washington.

The regional inflow breakdown shows exactly where conviction is coming from. The U.S. accounted for $2.05 billion, up from $568.9 million just seven days earlier. Germany followed with $63.9 million.

Advertisement

Even countries like Sweden and Brazil, which were previously net negative, trimmed outflows or flipped neutral.

Altcoin season gets sequel

XRP's year-to-date inflows are now at $108.1 million, already passing 3% of its 2025 full-year number at $3.7 billion. Blockchain equities pulled in an extra $72.6 million, showing that the demand for digital asset exposure is on the rise again, both for direct tokens and proxy instruments.

Advertisement

Friday's minor $378 million outflow due to tariff talk and some international policy disagreements was not enough to mess with the overall rally.

If things do not change with the big risks, XRP might be heading for a close in January that will change the 2025 altcoin leaderboard.