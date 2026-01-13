XRP Rockets 428% in Capital Allocation, Strategy Announces Biggest Bitcoin Purchase in Six Months, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 1,153% in Netflow — Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

XRP defies market outflows with sharp institutional inflow surge

XRP just experienced a 428% inflow surge, defying a brutal $454 million crypto market outflow week, led by US exits.

Institutional netflow. XRP pulled in $45.8 million in institutional inflows last week, a 428% jump from the prior week’s $10.7 million.

XRP is having a great start to 2026, pulling in $45.8 million in new institutional capital last week — that is a whopping 428% increase from $10.7 million the week before. Meanwhile, the rest of the market was dealing with a bunch of redemptions, all because hopes for a Fed rate cut were dwindling.

Sentiment shift. Global crypto products initially saw $1.5 billion in net inflows early in the year, but a four-day $1.3 billion sell-off erased most of that optimism.

Germany, Canada and Switzerland provided some relief, recording $58.9 million, $24.5 million and $21 million in inflows, respectively.

Strategy makes $1.25 billion Bitcoin buy, largest in six months

Strategy has acquired more than $1.2 billion worth of BTC.

Bullish BTC move. Strategy MicroStrategy announced the purchase of 13,627 Bitcoin for approximately $1.25 billion.

According to Michael Saylor’s announcement, this marks the company’s single largest Bitcoin purchase in nearly six months, specifically since July 29. Back then, the firm acquired 21,021 BTC for $2.47 billion. The company has spent nearly $52 billion to acquire these coins.

Still profitable. Bitcoin is currently trading around $90,547, placing the company’s holdings well above cost basis.

The overall average price per Bitcoin is now $75,353. Bitcoin is currently changing hands at $90,547, according to CoinGecko data.

The company made multiple purchases in the 10,000 BTC range (10,645 BTC on Dec 15 and 10,624 BTC on Dec 8), but neither crossed the $1 billion threshold in a single announcement.

Shiba Inu sees 1,153% surge in spot netflows as price turns green

SHIB jumped 1,153% in netflows, sparking interest in the market.

Netflow jump. SHIB saw $144,380 in spot inflows versus $108,020 in outflows, resulting in a net inflow of $36,370 and a 1,153.92% net change.

Price rebound. The inflows coincided with a short-term price rebound, as SHIB traded in the green after several days of declines.

The Shiba Inu price traded in green after days of dropping, posting gains in Tuesday's session. At press time, Shiba Inu was up 2.31% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000086 but still down 8.06% weekly.

Spot flows measure the capital flow of the cryptocurrency spot market. In the Asian session on Tuesday, a burst of buying lifted prices, but broader conviction remained limited as traders waited for clearer catalysts.

Shiba Inu rose to an intraday high of $0.00000864 early Tuesday, buoyed by buying pressure from capital inflows into the market, before slightly dropping.