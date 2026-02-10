XRP Prints Rare Bullish Signal After Brutal Sell-Off: Is $1 XRP Price Canceled?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP is showing early signs that its recent sell-off may be losing force, just as a closely followed technical indicator is sending a contrasting signal. After dropping from over $2 to the low $1 range, XRP triggered a TD Sequential buy signal on the short-term chart, as revealed by analyst Martinez. This event has historically coincided with local bottoms, not further breakdowns.

Advertisement

The signal appears right as downside pressure fades and the price stabilizes above the Oct. 10 panic low. Although higher time frames remain damaged, this setup raises a new question for the market.

Can XRP hold here and avoid moving to $1?

After weeks of red candles dropping down and a descent from the mid-$2 zone to the $1.40 area in the last six months, XRP finally triggered a TD Sequential buy signal on the short-term chart.

Previously, the TD Sequential marked a local top, flashing its sell signal before XRP accelerated lower. This context is important because the same indicator is now showing a buy signal, and the downward pressure is clearly slowing down on the short-term charts. This does not mean a quick recovery or a big rebound, but it does show that forced selling might be losing control, at least for now.

Advertisement

Price behavior supports this idea as XRP's drop toward the $1.20-$1.30 zone was not too aggressive, and the bounce back toward $1.40 happened with less volatility than the previous sell-off.

The October low near $1 is still the extreme downside reference point, but the price has so far held well above that level.

Advertisement

TD Sequential does not negate the macro pressure or invalidate the higher-time-frame damage. XRP is still below the major reclamation zones near $1.90 and $2.20, and those levels will define any medium-term recovery attempt.

But when there is a valid buy signal, it changes the probability distribution, moving it away from an imminent collapse to $1 for XRP.