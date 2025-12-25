Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase CEO Takes the Stage at Goldman Sachs Summit

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 25/12/2025 - 7:52
    Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has recalled that he initially could not even secure $1 million in funding.
    Advertisement
    Coinbase CEO Takes the Stage at Goldman Sachs Summit
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently made an appearance at the Goldman Sachs Builders and Innovators Summit, where he discussed his journey as well as the current state of the industry. 

    Armstrong's background 

    Armstrong recalled that he was passionate about computer science as a kid, which is why he chose to pursue computer science. 

    "My mom was a programmer at IBM. My dad was a civil engineer. I remember getting our first IBM 486 PC at home, and I loved it," he said. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Could Have Sold as Much XRP as It Wanted, CTO Says
    Crypto Market Prediction: Will Ethereum's (ETH) Christmas Be Bullish? Bitcoin (BTC) Hides Its Real Power, Did XRP Just End 160-Day Bloodbath?
    Race to $5,000: Gold Takes Massive Lead Over ETH
    Ripple Moves $120 Million in XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Down 100%, Cardano and Solana to Build Cross-Chain Bridge — Crypto News Digest

    Armstrong recalled that he was learning how to use Linux and how to build early websites. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 12/16/2025 - 19:53
    Coinbase to List 3 New Cryptocurrencies: Details
    ByCaroline Amosun

    "When I was in high school, I ended up taking some programming classes at a community college. When I went to college, I decided to study computer science," he recalled. 

    Struggling to raise $1 million

    He stated that Coinbase was not a "hot" company during the demo day at the YCombinator event. "It seemed like all these other startups were raising checks…I was trying to raise just $1 million…I was only able to get only $600K," he said. 

    Advertisement

    Armstrong revealed that he was "lucky enough" to run into a former FX trader at Goldman Sachs. That trader was Fred Ershem, who ended up co-founding the exchange with Armstrong. 

    The current state of Coinbase 

    As of today, as Armstrong recalls, Coinbase is now serving both retail customers and large institutions. "We also have a developer platform, so we are building infrastructure," he said.

    The Coinbase boss believes that prediction markets and tokenized equities are the most promising areas as of now. 

    He has discussed the potential of prediction markets to inform policy decisions and the benefits of tokenizing stocks, such as increased accessibility and 24/7 trading.

    #Brian Armstrong
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 25, 2025 - 5:27
    Ripple Could Have Sold as Much XRP as It Wanted, CTO Says
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Dec 25, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Will Ethereum's (ETH) Christmas Be Bullish? Bitcoin (BTC) Hides Its Real Power, Did XRP Just End 160-Day Bloodbath?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    THORChain Launches Native Cross-Chain Swap Interface in Public Beta
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 25, 2025 - 7:52
    Coinbase CEO Takes the Stage at Goldman Sachs Summit
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 25, 2025 - 5:27
    Ripple Could Have Sold as Much XRP as It Wanted, CTO Says
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Dec 25, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Will Ethereum's (ETH) Christmas Be Bullish? Bitcoin (BTC) Hides Its Real Power, Did XRP Just End 160-Day Bloodbath?
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD