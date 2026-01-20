AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Prints 21,506% Liquidation Imbalance in Four Hours

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 20/01/2026 - 12:33
    XRP has made a U-turn in price outlook, with long traders suffering more in the latest four-hour liquidation imbalance.
    Advertisement
    XRP Prints 21,506% Liquidation Imbalance in Four Hours
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP has stunned bullish traders in the last 24 hours as bets placed on the asset’s rebound move flailed in the last four hours. This is due to the coin's recorded price and volume slips, leading to a severe liquidation imbalance on the XRP market.

    Advertisement

    XRP price slips below $2 on waning demand

    CoinGlass data shows that long position traders were wiped out, losing $2,180,000 within the last four hours as the price slipped below $2 once again. This set up a liquidation imbalance of 21,506% within the short period under consideration.

    Notably, XRP had signaled upward momentum in price as investors anticipated a sustained climb after it reclaimed $2. However, the coin once again faced resistance at $2.05, which triggered a reversal in price.

    XRP dropped from a daily peak of $2.03 to hit a low of $1.92 within the last 24 hours. As of press time, XRP exchanges hands at $1.92, which represents a 2.64% decline within this period. The asset has also suffered a significant 17.77% decline in trading volume to $3.01 billion.

    The XRP market is witnessing weak demand for the asset and increased selling pressure. There has also been an upsurge in whale outflows, sparking concerns among new buyers. 

    If XRP had breached the $2.05 resistance and found support at $2.10 or $2.15, it could have rekindled the interest of investors in the ecosystem.

    The recent liquidation imbalance has heightened the concerns of traders, particularly with the broader crypto market also dipping by over 2.23%.

    Meanwhile, traders who were bearish on XRP barely lost any funds, as only $10,090 were lost by short position traders.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 01/20/2026 - 09:29
    Satoshi-Era Whale Who Bought Bitcoin Under $7 Goes Online With 1,390,000% Profit
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    XRP’s technical signals suggest that the coin might face further declines. Primarily, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.8%, which indicates that XRP is not near oversold territory. This increases the coin’s vulnerability to more declines as new holders might want to get rid of the asset.

    Can RLUSD volume growth spark XRP rally?

    XRP is desperately in need of a bullish catalyst to support upward momentum for the coin. 

    As per a U.Today report, the spike in Ripple USD stablecoin volume could act as a trigger if demand is sustained. This is because the transaction fees, which are paid in XRP from the huge demand for RLUSD, get burned.

    The development is deflationary as it reduces the circulating supply of XRP and could support price stability. Investors will be keenly watching developments, with hopes that the bearish outlook will blow over soon.

    #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 14:06
    10,758,848,994,143 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu OI Signals Quiet Reset
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    NewsBreaking
    Jan 20, 2026 - 13:16
    Breaking: Strategy Now Owns 700,000 BTC
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Money Expo Mexico Announces Its 4th Edition, Returning to Centro Banamex on 18–19 February 2026
    Pendle Announces Token Upgrade as Its DeFi Yield Platform Scales
    How Loanledger Is Shaping a Crypto Trading Platform Around Trader Judgment
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 14:06
    10,758,848,994,143 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu OI Signals Quiet Reset
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    NewsBreaking
    Jan 20, 2026 - 13:16
    Breaking: Strategy Now Owns 700,000 BTC
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 12:45
    Institutions Still Eager to Buy Bitcoin: CryptoQuant CEO
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 12:33
    XRP Prints 21,506% Liquidation Imbalance in Four Hours
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 12:29
    Next 7 Days Set to Be Crucial for XRP Ledger: Reason
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 14:06
    10,758,848,994,143 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu OI Signals Quiet Reset
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News, Breaking
    Jan 20, 2026 - 13:16
    Breaking: Strategy Now Owns 700,000 BTC
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 12:45
    Institutions Still Eager to Buy Bitcoin: CryptoQuant CEO
    Yuri Molchan
    Show all