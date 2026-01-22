XRP Prints $0 Short Liquidations in Rare Market Behavior: What Comes Next?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP just had a rare glitch in its liquidation feed. Over the past hour, shorts did not lose a single dollar, while long liquidations crossed $203,000. That is not a data error at all. But it does suggest that short sellers might be taking a break.

According to CoinGlass, in the last 24 hours, XRP saw $7.44 million in liquidations, with $4.51 million from longs and $2.94 million from shorts. In the last 12 hours, short losses hit $120,870, but during the latest hourly drop, that number dropped to exactly $0.

XRP's price action confirms the move: it dropped quickly from $1.957 to $1.942, taking out the long-side overleverage, while shorts seem to have exited early or avoided the setup entirely.

This is not normal behavior. When shorts disappear during a downside event, it usually signals either caution or fear of reversal. When dealing with volatile conditions and a flat, short-side liquidation profile, it can create some asymmetric risk.

It could get out of hand for XRP

Right now, the XRP price is quoted at around $1.934, stuck in a narrow zone between a failed recovery and an unfinished breakdown. The key level to watch is $1.950; if it is reached, short sellers will be forced back into the game, and the way to $1.975 will be open.

Below $1.930 is short-term support, but if it breaks, the next zone is around $1.905.

Until short positioning is back to normal, price direction will probably be driven more by positioning gaps than fundamentals. If there is still not a lot of liquidity on either side, even small moves could quickly get out of hand.

Eyes on $1.95: it is the trigger point.