XRP Price to $3? Mini Golden Cross Signals Momentum

XRP has been stuck over the last 30 days, with the price failing to breach the $2.50 resistance level. However, technical signals suggest that a breakout to reclaim $3 could happen if ecosystem bulls support. As per CoinMarketCap data , XRP has hit a mini golden cross, signaling a possible move to the $3 level.

XRP golden cross revives bullish breakout hopes

Notably, a golden cross is a bullish technical indicator for crypto assets. Historically, this has been a positive signal for XRP as its formation hints at potential price rallies ahead.

As U.Today reported, XRP confirmed its first golden cross of 2026 approximately one week ago. Although the bullish signal suggested a 13% upside if backed by volume, XRP investors have not supported active trading in the last seven days.

This caused a slip for XRP below the $2 support level. However, the golden cross momentum shows that if volume picks up, the coin has the potential to soar past $2.45 in the crypto market. Market analysts believe that if XRP hits this level amid increased volume, the coin might not stop its upsurge.

Some have speculated a rebound to $3 amid broader market recovery. XRP’s resilience is one major factor that sparks confidence among investors. The coin has been known to withstand market volatility.

However, despite this positive sentiment, XRP failed to flip its all-time high (ATH) of $3.84, which it set some eight years ago on Jan. 3, 2018. As of this writing, XRP changes hands at $1.91, which represents a 0.48% increase in the last 24 hours. The coin earlier traded at $1.96 before the slight slip.

A major obstacle to XRP reaching its potential, as signaled by the golden cross, remains its volume. Currently, trading volume has declined by 9.34% to $1.98 billion. The caution by traders might be due to lingering bearish momentum and the weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) remaining below neutral at 41.75.

Rare fractal pattern sparks $17 long-term speculation

Interestingly, the current XRP golden cross setup is an ultra-rare breakout fractal identical to the one that pushed it to its ATH eight years ago. Analysts opine that a repeat of history could see XRP surge to as high as $17.

Such a massive gain of over 900% could see the market capitalization of XRP flip Ethereum like it did in the past.