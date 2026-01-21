AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Price: Ripple CEO Predicts New All-Time Highs for Crypto Markets

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 21/01/2026 - 20:33
    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has gone "on record" with a bold cryptocurrency market prediction..
    Advertisement
    XRP Price: Ripple CEO Predicts New All-Time Highs for Crypto Markets
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has predicted that the cryptocurrency market will manage to reach new all-time highs this year, CNBC reports.

    Garlinghouse has told CNBC that favorable regulation and institutional adoption will be the main tailwinds that will help his prediction materialize. 

    "I'll go on record" 

    Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, recently dipped below the $90,000 level once again. However, Garlinghouse dismissed the current bearishness, forecasting a new lifetime peak. 

    HOT Stories
    XRP Price: Ripple CEO Predicts New All-Time Highs for Crypto Markets
    Morning Crypto Report: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Suggests Bullish U-Turn in February, XRP Insider Signal? Ripple Boss Flirts With Community, Bitcoin Rockets 940% in Brutal $359 Million Liquidation Squeeze
    BREAKING: Ripple’s RLUSD to Be Listed by Binance
    Novogratz: Bitcoin Is 'Disappointing'

    Garlinghouse told CNBC that he was willing to go on record predicting a new all-time high for the flagship cryptocurrency in 2026. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 01/21/2026 - 12:23
    'Extremely Positive to See RLUSD Listed on Binance': Ripple CEO
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    The Ripple boss believes that institutional interest in crypto is not entirely priced in. Moreover, he is confident that the Clarity Act will "get done."

    XRP to $8?

    XRP entered 2026 trading quietly in the $1.85–$1.90 range. However, the first week of January saw a significant breakout that overshadowed other major tokens. The token rallied aggressively to a peak near $2.40 around Jan. 6.

    Advertisement

    However, this 25% surge was short-lived. The token then entered a two-week correction channel alongside the broader market. By Jan. 20, the price had round-tripped, finding support back at its yearly open of roughly $1.85.

    Garlinghouse did not mention a specific price target for XRP, but Standard Chartered previously predicted that the token could surge to $8 in 2026 and potentially reach $12.50 by 2028.

    #Ripple News #XRP Price Prediction #Brad Garlinghouse #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 18:01
    Ripple Taps Into $5 Trillion Banking Pool with Major Partnership
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Jan 21, 2026 - 16:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 21
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    FreeCrash.game Launches as a Free-to-Play Crash Game Simulator for Strategy Testing and Risk-Free Gameplay
    TWPB Platform Introduces Free Cloud Staking Model
    Money Expo Mexico Announces Its 4th Edition, Returning to Centro Banamex on 18–19 February 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 20:33
    XRP Price: Ripple CEO Predicts New All-Time Highs for Crypto Markets
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 18:01
    Ripple Taps Into $5 Trillion Banking Pool with Major Partnership
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Jan 21, 2026 - 16:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 21
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 15:57
    Solana Key Upgrade for Network Efficiency Arrives on Testnet, What's Next?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 15:46
    XRP Escapes Chart Death Sentence at $1.8261 With -88% Scenario Rejected
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 20:33
    XRP Price: Ripple CEO Predicts New All-Time Highs for Crypto Markets
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 18:01
    Ripple Taps Into $5 Trillion Banking Pool with Major Partnership
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Jan 21, 2026 - 16:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 21
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all