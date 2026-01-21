XRP Price: Ripple CEO Predicts New All-Time Highs for Crypto Markets

Advertisement

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has predicted that the cryptocurrency market will manage to reach new all-time highs this year, CNBC reports.

Garlinghouse has told CNBC that favorable regulation and institutional adoption will be the main tailwinds that will help his prediction materialize.

"I'll go on record"

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, recently dipped below the $90,000 level once again. However, Garlinghouse dismissed the current bearishness, forecasting a new lifetime peak.

Garlinghouse told CNBC that he was willing to go on record predicting a new all-time high for the flagship cryptocurrency in 2026.

The Ripple boss believes that institutional interest in crypto is not entirely priced in. Moreover, he is confident that the Clarity Act will "get done."

XRP to $8?

XRP entered 2026 trading quietly in the $1.85–$1.90 range. However, the first week of January saw a significant breakout that overshadowed other major tokens. The token rallied aggressively to a peak near $2.40 around Jan. 6.

However, this 25% surge was short-lived. The token then entered a two-week correction channel alongside the broader market. By Jan. 20, the price had round-tripped, finding support back at its yearly open of roughly $1.85.

Garlinghouse did not mention a specific price target for XRP, but Standard Chartered previously predicted that the token could surge to $8 in 2026 and potentially reach $12.50 by 2028.