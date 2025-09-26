XRP Price Prediction for September 26

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are not ready yet to keep moving up, according to CoinMarketCap.

XRP/USD

XRP is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 4.41%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $2.777.

If the situation does not change, one can expect an ongoing drop to the $2.70 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the picture is also bearish. If the daily bar closes below the $2.6975 level, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound decline to the $2.60-$2.70 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, bears are more powerful than bulls. If a breakout of the $2.7280 level happens, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the $2.50 mark soon.

XRP is trading at $2.7045 at press time.