    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for September 26

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 26/09/2025 - 15:59
    Can XRP keep dropping to $2.60 zone?
    XRP Price Prediction for September 26
    Most of the coins are not ready yet to keep moving up, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    XRP is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 4.41%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $2.777. 

    If the situation does not change, one can expect an ongoing drop to the $2.70 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the picture is also bearish. If the daily bar closes below the $2.6975 level, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound decline to the $2.60-$2.70 range.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, bears are more powerful than bulls. If a breakout of the $2.7280 level happens, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the $2.50 mark soon.

    XRP is trading at $2.7045 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
