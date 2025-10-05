XRP Price Prediction for October 5

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The end of the week is bullish for the crypto market, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has gone up by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $3.0675. If bulls lose the $3 zone, traders may see a test of the $2.94 area shortly.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the picture is also more bearish than bullish. If the daily candle closes below the $2.9403 level, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $2.90 mark.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, neither side is dominating as the rate of XRP is far from the support and resistance levels.

The volume is low, which means sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario.

XRP is trading at $2.9986 at press time.