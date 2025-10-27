XRP Price Prediction for October 27

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A new week has started with market growth; however, some coins have come back to the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has declined by 0.62% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is looking bearish. If a breakout of the local support of $2.6051 happens, the correction is likely to continue to the $2.58 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of XRP has made a false breakout of the resistance of $2.6624.

If the daily candle closes far from that mark, one can expect a test of the support of $2.5475 shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any long-term predictions. In this case, one should focus on the weekly bar's closure in terms of the $2.65 mark. If the candle closes above it, the upward move is likely to continue to the $2.70-$2.80 range.

XRP is trading at $2.6303 at press time.