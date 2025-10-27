AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for October 27

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 27/10/2025 - 15:18
    Can the rise of XRP lead to a test of the $2.70 mark?
    Advertisement
    XRP Price Prediction for October 27
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A new week has started with market growth; however, some coins have come back to the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has declined by 0.62% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is looking bearish. If a breakout of the local support of $2.6051 happens, the correction is likely to continue to the $2.58 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of XRP has made a false breakout of the resistance of $2.6624. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 10/26/2025 - 16:26
    BNB, ADA and SOL Price Analysis for October 26
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If the daily candle closes far from that mark, one can expect a test of the support of $2.5475 shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any long-term predictions. In this case, one should focus on the weekly bar's closure in terms of the $2.65 mark. If the candle closes above it, the upward move is likely to continue to the $2.70-$2.80 range.

    XRP is trading at $2.6303 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 27, 2025 - 15:15
    Cardano Joins Coinbase and Binance in x402 Integration
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Oct 27, 2025 - 15:10
    XRP Takes 286% Bigger Bite Than Solana in $921 Million Weekly Crypto Fund Surge
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Power the Meme Market Shape, MAGAX Utilizes AI Features
    RIVER Gains 5x Following Binance Perp Listing, Supported by Time-Encoded Airdrop Conversion
    Trezor Launches Trezor Safe 7: First Hardware Wallet With Transparent Secure Element
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Oct 27, 2025 - 15:18
    XRP Price Prediction for October 27
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 27, 2025 - 15:15
    Cardano Joins Coinbase and Binance in x402 Integration
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 27, 2025 - 15:10
    XRP Takes 286% Bigger Bite Than Solana in $921 Million Weekly Crypto Fund Surge
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all