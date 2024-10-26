XRP Price Prediction for October 26

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has started bearish for the majority of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

The rate of XRP has fallen by 2.89% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is looking bullish as it is near the local resistance of $0.5153. If buyers can hold the gained initiative until the end of the day, one can expect a breakout, followed by a test of the $0.53 range.

On the bigger time frame, the rate of XRP is rising after a bounce back from the support of $0.4922. If the daily candle closes far from that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.52 zone.

From the midterm point of view, the price is far from the key levels. The absence of buyers' and sellers' power is also confirmed by the declining volume.

All in all, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $0.50-$0.54 is the more likely scenario.

XRP is trading at $0.5102 at press time.