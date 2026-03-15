XRP Teases 'Big Bang' Scenario Ahead of March 19: Bollinger Bands, Dogecoin (DOGE) Jumps 176% to Break 6-Figure Threshold in Active Addresses, Shiba Inu Coin Sees 63.772 Billion SHIB Unlock on Bitget — Morning Crypto Report

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TL;DR

XRP volatility squeeze: XRP's Bollinger Bands have hit record-low compression (8%). Now a "big bang" move is expected following the March 19 Fed meeting, with $1.60 as key resistance and $1.32 as critical support.

Dogecoin (DOGE) adoption spike: daily active addresses for Dogecoin jumped 176% in seven days, reaching 116,200 as speculation grows over Elon Musk’s "X Money" payment integration.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) exchange outflows: Bitget recorded 63.7 billion SHIB in outflows from cold storage to satisfy rising buyer demand. Watch $0.00000569 as a vital support level for the current rally.

Crypto market outlook: a high-stakes week for crypto includes Wednesday’s FOMC rate decision, PPI data and updates on Michael Saylor’s latest Bitcoin (BTC) acquisition strategy.

XRP price: Bollinger Bands signal "big bang" ahead of Fed meeting

The popular cryptocurrency XRP has entered a phase that can be literally described as "extreme calm." The point is that XRP volatility, if evaluated using the Bollinger Bands indicator, has fallen to the lowest level since 2024. Right now, the gap between the lower and upper Bollinger Bands on the daily chart stands at 8%, as per TradingView.

In other words, the compression is record-level. For example, in 2024, before XRP flew to a new all-time high, this spread stood at 6.3% at one moment, and at that time XRP was trading at $0.5 per token. What happened after this compression was released was that XRP surged by 611% and by January 2025 reached the level of $3.4.

The current degree of expansion is slightly larger by a few percentage points and, as can be seen on the chart itself, it is not as extremely narrow, nevertheless these are still record readings for the last year and a half. In one way or another, it will result in a "big bang" move. Whether it will be upward or downward is rather a fundamental question.

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XRP/USD Daily Chart with Bollinger Bands, Source: TradingView

Among the key triggers for the crypto market ahead is March 19. On this day, the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting will take place and the Fed rate decision will be published, which will likely become the catalyst that pushes XRP out of this narrow corridor.

XRP is currently trading at $1.42, and a break above $1.60 opens the path toward a long-term rally. On the other hand, a move downward and a break below $1.32 represents a critical support zone.

Dogecoin activity jumps 176% as Musk's "X Money" fuels interest to DOGE

At the same time, Dogecoin is demonstrating what under current crypto market conditions can be called anomalous activity, something that may force many to reconsider their short-term forecasts on the meme coin.

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According to Ali Martinez, citing data from Santiment, explosive growth in active addresses on the Dogecoin chain was recorded, with the number jumping by 176% in just seven days. Daily active wallets grew from 41,557 to 116,200. This is happening while the token continues to hold the level around $0.95 per DOGE.

It is quite possible that interest is being fueled by recent statements from Elon Musk about the launch of the X Money payment system within the social network X, which will enter early access already in April 2026. Whether Dogecoin will somehow be integrated there remains pure speculation for now.

Dogecoin $DOGE active addresses jumped 176% in the past week, climbing from 41,557 to 114,662. pic.twitter.com/p12eOpzZjx — Ali Charts (@alicharts) March 14, 2026

However, this is not surprising given that Elon Musk, who calls himself the “DogeFather,” has long supported Dogecoin. The businessman has repeatedly hinted that he intends to send the meme coin "to the moon."

From a technical perspective, Dogecoin continues consolidation within a very important zone that can be described as accumulation. For example, the token traded in this range from August to October 2024, after which it surged by more than 300%, reaching what can be described as its second peak after 2021 at almost $0.5 per token.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) sees major Bitget outflow as cold wallets respond to buying pressure

The next story of this morning is also related to a meme coin, and not a random one but directly the consistent Dogecoin rival. This refers to Shiba Inu (SHIB). In an unexpected way during a relatively calm Sunday on the crypto market, the exchange Bitget became over the past 24 hours the largest Shiba Inu mover wallet, according to Arkham.

Yes, the volumes are not large at $372,000 in equivalent, but in current market conditions this allowed Bitget to become number one in outflows among all wallets holding or operating with SHIB.

Bitget Cold Wallet (0xffa) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Transfers, Source: Arkham

Such releases from cold storage usually occur when an exchange needs to respond to some withdrawal or purchase request for tokens on the platform. In other words, an order comes to the exchange, someone wants to buy tokens, and there are not enough tokens in hot wallets for the order book. Therefore, they are released from cold reserves to satisfy demand.

Crypto market outlook: Fed rate, PPI and Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Strategy

The next week is expected to be no less saturated with events, especially those affecting the crypto market. On Monday, the market is waiting for data on how much Bitcoin Michael Saylor bought onto the balance sheet of Strategy, considering that they have now launched STRC shares promising double-digit yield rates aimed at purchasing Bitcoin.

On Wednesday, PPI data and the FOMC interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve are expected. On Thursday, there will be interest rate decisions from Japan and Europe.

On Friday, there will be the OPEX meeting and the expiration of volatility options on the U.S. market, which is also a very important element for all financial markets, not only crypto.

Price levels to watch: