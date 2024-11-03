Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for November 3

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect bounce off from XRP?
    Sun, 3/11/2024 - 12:21
    XRP Price Prediction for November 3
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Sellers are more powerful than buyers on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has declined by 1.50% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is in the middle of the narrow channel between the support of $0.4977 and the resistance of $0.5111. As most of the ATR has been passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen today.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the price of XRP is returning to the support level of $0.4877.

    Related
    DOGE Price Prediction for November 2
    Sat, 11/02/2024 - 15:15
    DOGE Price Prediction for November 2
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If the situation does not change, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.48 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of the altcoin is far from the key levels. However, if the weekly bar closes below $0.49, there is a chance of a test of the $0.44 area.

    XRP is trading at $0.5039 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 3, 2024 - 12:03
    XRP Ledger Makes Major Leap for Institutional-Grade DeFi as This Feature Launches
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Nov 3, 2024 - 11:39
    3 XRP Levels to Watch if $0.5 Gets Broken
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockchain Africa Conference 2024: Set to Showcase Latest Developments in African Blockchain and Crypto Innovation
    Paribu Unveils Insights from the 2024 Cryptocurrency Awareness and Perception Survey
    Breaking Ground: Midnight to Launch the World’s First Deconstructed MMO on Aptos, Unveiling the Future of AA Gaming
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Price Prediction for November 3
    XRP Ledger Makes Major Leap for Institutional-Grade DeFi as This Feature Launches
    3 XRP Levels to Watch if $0.5 Gets Broken
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD