XRP Price Prediction for November 3

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers are more powerful than buyers on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has declined by 1.50% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is in the middle of the narrow channel between the support of $0.4977 and the resistance of $0.5111. As most of the ATR has been passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen today.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of XRP is returning to the support level of $0.4877.

If the situation does not change, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.48 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of the altcoin is far from the key levels. However, if the weekly bar closes below $0.49, there is a chance of a test of the $0.44 area.

XRP is trading at $0.5039 at press time.