XRP Price Prediction for November 29

Most of the coins remain in the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest gainer today, rocketing by 15.59%.

Image by TradingView

The price of XRP is rising after the breakout of the local resistance of $1.6462. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $1.80 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of XRP has broken the nearest level of $1.63.

If the bar closes with no long wick, the energy might be enough for a test of the $1.80-$1.90 area until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

A similar situation can be seen on the weekly chart. If the candle closes near $1.80, there is a possibility to see a test of the vital zone of $2. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the year.

XRP is trading at $1.73 at press time.