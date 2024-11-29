Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for November 29

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can rate of XRP reach $2 mark this week?
    Fri, 29/11/2024 - 15:17
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins remain in the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    XRP is the biggest gainer today, rocketing by 15.59%.

    Image by TradingView

    The price of XRP is rising after the breakout of the local resistance of $1.6462. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $1.80 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of XRP has broken the nearest level of $1.63. 

    If the bar closes with no long wick, the energy might be enough for a test of the $1.80-$1.90 area until the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    A similar situation can be seen on the weekly chart. If the candle closes near $1.80, there is a possibility to see a test of the vital zone of $2. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the year.

    XRP is trading at $1.73 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

