XRP Price Prediction for November 23

Bears have not accumulated enough energy yet to seize the initiative, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

XRP has gained a lot of value today, rocketing by more than 10%.

Image by TradingView

Despite the sharp rise, the price of XRP is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $1.62. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, one can expect a test of the support of $1.4692 by the end of the day.

Image by TradingView

A more positive picture is on the daily time frame.

However, if today's candle closes with a long wick and far from its peak, there is a possibility of a correction to the $1.30-$1.40 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should wait until the weekly bar closes. If it happens near $1.60, the growth may continue to the $1.80 area.

XRP is trading at $1.5363 at press time.