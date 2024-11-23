    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for November 23

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect correction from XRP?
    Sat, 23/11/2024 - 10:30
    Bears have not accumulated enough energy yet to seize the initiative, according to CoinStats.

    XRP/USD

    XRP has gained a lot of value today, rocketing by more than 10%.

    Despite the sharp rise, the price of XRP is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $1.62. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, one can expect a test of the support of $1.4692 by the end of the day.

    A more positive picture is on the daily time frame.

    However, if today's candle closes with a long wick and far from its peak, there is a possibility of a correction to the $1.30-$1.40 zone.

    From the midterm point of view, one should wait until the weekly bar closes. If it happens near $1.60, the growth may continue to the $1.80 area.

    XRP is trading at $1.5363 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

