XRP Price Prediction for November 14

The crypto market remains dominated by bulls, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has risen by 5.38% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is near the local resistance of $0.7048. If the growth continues, there is a chance to see a level breakout, followed by a test of the $0.71-$0.72 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, traders should pay attention to the resistance of $0.7398. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and return the price to the mentioned mark, the upward move may continue to the $0.75-$0.80 range soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of XRP has almost touched the resistance of $0.75. At the moment, one should focus on the weekly bar's closure.

If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $0.80-$0.85 area.

XRP is trading at $0.7075 at press time.