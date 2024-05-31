Advertisement
    XRP Price Prediction for May 31

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has XRP found local bottom yet?
    Fri, 31/05/2024 - 14:40
    XRP Price Prediction for May 31
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Buyers are still unable to seize the initiative, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has declined by 0.64% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP has broken the local support level of $0.5165. The volume has increased, which means there is a good chance to expect a more profound decrease. 

    In this case, traders may witness a test of the $0.51 zone on the weekend.

    On the daily time frame, the price is its the way to the support level of $0.5064. If the bar closes below that mark, the accumulated strength might be enough for a further drop to the $0.48-$0.49 area.

    Bears are also more powerful than bulls on the weekly chart. Buyers could not keep the rise after the previous candle. If they lose the vital zone of $0.50, one can expect a test of the nearest support of $0.4309.

    XRP is trading at $0.5162 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

