    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for May 29

    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can one expect price of XRP to blast?
    Wed, 29/05/2024 - 14:58
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins are traded in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has dropped by 0.28% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is trying to return to the local resistance level of $0.5325. If buyers manage to do that, there is a chance to expect a breakout to the $0.54 zone.

    On the bigger time frame, the situation is almost unchanged as none of the sides has seized the initiative yet. 

    In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $0.52-$0.54 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of XRP is far from the support and resistance levels. At the moment, one should pay attention to the interim level of $0.55. If the candle fixes above it, the rise may continue to the $0.5714 mark.

    XRP is trading at $0.5287 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

