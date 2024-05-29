XRP Price Prediction for May 29

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are traded in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has dropped by 0.28% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is trying to return to the local resistance level of $0.5325. If buyers manage to do that, there is a chance to expect a breakout to the $0.54 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is almost unchanged as none of the sides has seized the initiative yet.

In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $0.52-$0.54 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of XRP is far from the support and resistance levels. At the moment, one should pay attention to the interim level of $0.55. If the candle fixes above it, the rise may continue to the $0.5714 mark.

XRP is trading at $0.5287 at press time.