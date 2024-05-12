XRP Price Prediction for May 12

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The cryptocurrency market is facing a bounce back at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has almost not changed since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly time frame, the rate of XRP has once again touched the support of $0.5032. In case of a breakout, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.5020 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price has made a false breakout of yesterday's candle peak. If the bar closes near its low, traders may witness an ongoing drop to $0.50 next week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, buyers have failed to maintain the rise after the previous bullish bar.

In this regard, a test of the nearest support level of $0.4780 is likely to occur.

XRP is trading at $0.5033 at press time.