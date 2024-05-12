Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for May 12

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has drop of XRP ended yet?
    Sun, 12/05/2024 - 18:00
    XRP Price Prediction for May 12
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The cryptocurrency market is facing a bounce back at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has almost not changed since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly time frame, the rate of XRP has once again touched the support of $0.5032. In case of a breakout, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.5020 zone soon.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the price has made a false breakout of yesterday's candle peak. If the bar closes near its low, traders may witness an ongoing drop to $0.50 next week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, buyers have failed to maintain the rise after the previous bullish bar.

    Related
    XRP Price Prediction for May 10

    In this regard, a test of the nearest support level of $0.4780 is likely to occur.

    XRP is trading at $0.5033 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for May 12
    2024/05/12 18:02
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for May 12
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image BTC, XRP, DOGE Communities Abuzz Over Elon Musk's X Message
    2024/05/12 18:02
    BTC, XRP, DOGE Communities Abuzz Over Elon Musk's X Message
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Tron DAO Unexpectedly Shifts $65 Million in Bitcoin to Unknown Entity
    2024/05/12 18:02
    Tron DAO Unexpectedly Shifts $65 Million in Bitcoin to Unknown Entity
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Discover the PUC (Parallel Universe Coin) Listing on XT
    Solana Meme Coin Penguiana Raises 800 SOL In The First 7 Days Of Presale, Set To Release P2E Game Demo Next Month
    ChainGPT Pad Launches Wisdomise AI IDO to Bring Inclusive, AI-Powered Wealth Management Tools to Web3
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Price Prediction for May 12
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for May 12
    BTC, XRP, DOGE Communities Abuzz Over Elon Musk's X Message
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD