    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for May 10

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Is price of XRP ready to bounce back?
    Fri, 10/05/2024 - 13:37
    XRP Price Prediction for May 10
    Bulls are trying to get back in the game at the end of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has risen by 0.46% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is bearish as it is on the way back to the local support of $0.5135. If sellers' pressure continues, one can expect a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.51 area.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, there are also no reversal signals yet. If bulls lose the $0.51 zone, the drop is likely to continue to the $0.48-$0.50 range next week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the weekly bar is about to close bearish. If the situation does not change, traders may witness a test of the previous candle low of $0.4780 soon.

    XRP is trading at $0.5130 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

