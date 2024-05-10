XRP Price Prediction for May 10

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are trying to get back in the game at the end of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has risen by 0.46% over the last day.

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is bearish as it is on the way back to the local support of $0.5135. If sellers' pressure continues, one can expect a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.51 area.

On the bigger time frame, there are also no reversal signals yet. If bulls lose the $0.51 zone, the drop is likely to continue to the $0.48-$0.50 range next week.

From the midterm point of view, the weekly bar is about to close bearish. If the situation does not change, traders may witness a test of the previous candle low of $0.4780 soon.

XRP is trading at $0.5130 at press time.