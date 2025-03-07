XRP Price Prediction for March 7

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market has turned back to red again, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has gone down by 2.82% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly time frame, the rate of XRP is far from the local support and resistance levels. As most of the ATR has been passed, there is a low possibility of seeing any sharp moves shortly.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is similar. The volume keeps falling, which means none of the sides is ready to seize the initiative.

All in all, sideways trading around current prices is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is also neutral. However, if the candle closes near its low, the drop may continue to the $2.00-$2.20 zone soon.

XRP is trading at $2.5077 at press time.