XRP Price Prediction for June 28

Most coins have come back to the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has increased by 1.15% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.4802. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, the correction may continue to the $0.4750 area tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, the price of XRP keeps growing after yesterday's bullish closure. However, if the candle closes far from its high, bears may again seize the initiative, which might lead to a drop to the $0.47 range soon.

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating as the rate is far from the support and resistance levels.

If the weekly bar closes around the current prices, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $0.47-$0.48 is the more likely scenario.

XRP is trading at $0.4767 at press time.