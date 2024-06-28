Advertisement
    XRP Price Prediction for June 28

    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect upward move of XRP?
    Fri, 28/06/2024 - 15:52
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most coins have come back to the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has increased by 1.15% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.4802. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, the correction may continue to the $0.4750 area tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of XRP keeps growing after yesterday's bullish closure. However, if the candle closes far from its high, bears may again seize the initiative, which might lead to a drop to the $0.47 range soon.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating as the rate is far from the support and resistance levels. 

    If the weekly bar closes around the current prices, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $0.47-$0.48 is the more likely scenario.

    XRP is trading at $0.4767 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

