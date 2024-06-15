Advertisement
    XRP Price Prediction for June 15

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has fall of XRP finished by now?
    Sat, 15/06/2024 - 18:00
    XRP Price Prediction for June 15
    Some coins from the top 10 list are bouncing back, while others keep falling, according to CoinStats.

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has risen by 1.1% since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP has broken the local resistance level of $0.4802. If the daily bar closes above it, the rise may continue to the $0.49 zone tomorrow.

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the previous candle high as the price is far from key levels. 

    If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the upward move may lead to the test of a $0.49-$0.50 zone soon.

    From the midterm point of view, neither bulls nor nears are dominating. However, until the price is below the vital $0.50 mark, there is still a chance to see one more correction wave.

    XRP is trading at $0.4826 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

