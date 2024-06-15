XRP Price Prediction for June 15

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Some coins from the top 10 list are bouncing back, while others keep falling, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has risen by 1.1% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP has broken the local resistance level of $0.4802. If the daily bar closes above it, the rise may continue to the $0.49 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the previous candle high as the price is far from key levels.

If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the upward move may lead to the test of a $0.49-$0.50 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, neither bulls nor nears are dominating. However, until the price is below the vital $0.50 mark, there is still a chance to see one more correction wave.

XRP is trading at $0.4826 at press time.