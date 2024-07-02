XRP Price Prediction for July 2

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Some coins could not keep yesterday's rise going, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has declined by 0.42% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of the local resistance level of $0.4808. If the daily bar closes far from it, the correction may continue to $0.4762.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, none of the sides is dominating as the rate is far from the main levels. Buyers may start thinking about a trend reversal only if they restore the price to $0.4850 and fix above it.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture can be seen on the weekly chart. The volume remains low, which means buyers are not ready yet to seize the initiative.

Moreover, if the weekly bar closes far from its peak, traders can witness an ongoing drop to $0.47.

XRP is trading at $0.4805 at press time.